Ashley Paul Releases New Single 'Bingo Baby'

Ashley Paul's latest track, "Bingo Baby," Remix by LUV FOUNDATION has skyrocketed to the number 5 position on the charts in France, marking a monumental achievement in her career and reaffirming her dominance in the worldwide house and EDM scenes. This significant milestone not only underscores Paul's growing impact but also highlights her pivotal role in setting new benchmarks for electronic music on a global scale.

Paul's journey to chart success is propelled by her relentless creativity, technical expertise, and profound understanding of the intricacies that ignite the dance floor. With "Bingo Baby," she taps into the contemporary spirit, seamlessly blending elements of traditional house music with cutting-edge EDM sounds to deliver a track that is simultaneously familiar and boldly groundbreaking.

Reflecting on this remarkable achievement, Ashley Paul shared her excitement and gratitude, stating, "I am thrilled and deeply humbled by the overwhelming response to 'Bingo Baby.' This track embodies my passion for house and EDM, and its resonance in France and beyond is incredibly gratifying. I extend my sincere thanks to my dedicated fans and supporters for accompanying me on this journey. This is just the beginning, and I eagerly anticipate sharing more music with you all."

As "Bingo Baby" continues its upward trajectory on a global scale, Ashley Paul is poised to leave an indelible mark on the house and EDM genres. With her distinctive sound and visionary approach to music, Paul not only sets the stage for the future of electronic music but also inspires a new wave of artists and enthusiasts worldwide.

About Ashley Paul:

Ashley Paul is a pioneering singer, songwriter producer and performer renowned for her groundbreaking contributions to the house and EDM music landscapes. With a diverse repertoire of hits that seamlessly blend captivating melodies with innovative production techniques, Paul has firmly established herself as a leading figure in electronic music. Her latest single, "Bingo Baby," is now available on all major streaming platforms.

For more information on Ashley Paul, please visit: www.ashpaulmusic.com