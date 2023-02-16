Ashley Nicole Black to Host the ACE Eddie Awards

American Cinema Editors (ACE) announced today that writer/comedian Ashley Nicole Black (A Black Lady Sketch Show, Ted Lasso, Bad Monkey) will host the 73rd Annual ACE Eddie Awards recognizing outstanding editing in 14 categories of film, television and documentaries.

"All of us at ACE are huge fans of Ashley's and we're thrilled to have her as the host of this year's Eddies. We know she'll bring her trademark smarts, charisma and joy to the Eddie stage and make the day truly memorable for all in attendance," stated ACE Executive Director Jenni McCormick.

Ashley has received two Primetime Emmy® Awards - one for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special in 2017 for her work on TBS' Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, and most recently for Ted Lasso's Outstanding Comedy Series award in 2022.

Past hosts of the ACE Eddie Awards include Bob Odenkirk, Patton Oswalt, D'Arcy Carden, Tichina Arnold, Adam DeVine, and Rachel Bloom, among others. The ACE Eddie Awards will take place on March 5th at UCLA's Royce Hall at 3pm PT.

As previously announced the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, recognizing a filmmaker who exemplifies distinguished achievement in the art and business of film, will be presented to Gina Prince-Bythewood, and film editors Lynne Willingham, ACE and Don Zimmerman, ACE will receive Career Achievement Awards for their outstanding contributions to film editing.

In 2021, Ashley Nicole Black signed an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group.

AMERICAN CINEMA EDITORS (ACE) is an honorary society of motion picture editors founded in 1950. Film editors are voted into membership on the basis of their professional achievements, their dedication to the education of others and their commitment to the craft of editing.

The objectives and purposes of the AMERICAN CINEMA EDITORS are to advance the art and science of the editing profession; to increase the entertainment value of motion pictures by attaining artistic preeminence and scientific achievement in the creative art of editing; to bring into close alliance those editors who desire to advance the prestige and dignity of the editing profession.

ACE produces several annual events including EditFest (an international editing festival), Invisible Art/Visible Artists (the annual panel of Oscar® nominated editors), and the ACE Eddie Awards, now in its 73rd year, recognizing outstanding editing in 14 categories of film, television and documentaries. The organization publishes a quarterly magazine, CinemaEditor, highlighting the art, craft and business of editing and editors.

Photo Credit: Kim Newmoney