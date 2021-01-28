Ashley Jordan Kicks Off 2021 with Hopeful New Single 'One More Night'

Country singer/songwriter, Ashley Jordan, kicks off 2021 with the release of her hopeful new single, "One More Night." Stream the official lyric video exclusively on Cowgirl Magazine here.

"One More Night" was written in the midst of the unrest of 2020 and encourages listeners to persist through difficult times. "When I wrote the lyrics for 'One More Night,' I was watching in panic as the world seemed to be completely falling apart and I found myself sinking low...I'm sure a lot of people can relate to this," shares Jordan. "There's so much negativity going on around us, but we need to live our lives for today and hold on tight for tomorrow. I believe that there are many more positive things to come in the future." "One More Night" will be available for streaming tomorrow, January 29. For more information on Ashley Jordan, please visit https://ashleyjordanmusic.com/.

Described as charismatic, honest and a vocal powerhouse, singer/songwriter Ashley Jordan has performed her music across the U.S. for the past 10 years. Over the course of her career, she has had the honor of supporting artists such as Trace Adkins, Easton Corbin, Uncle Cracker, The Beach Boys, Jimmie Allen, The Charlie Daniels Band, Sam Hunt, Chase Rice, Rusted Root, Jason Mraz, Phillip Phillips, Christina Perri, O.A.R., Howie Day and more. Jordan has performed for audiences as large as 40,000, and in 2015, her song "Angels" received a 1st Round Grammy nomination. She is the first-ever female back-to-back winner of the coveted Boston Music Awards "Country Artist of the Year" accolade (2017 and 2018) and nominated for a third and now a fourth time in 2019 and 2020 respectively. Ashley is also a two time NashNext Finalist (top 10 nation-wide 2016 and 2017), selected both years by Big Machine Label Group and Cumulus Media.

Jordan continued to rock the music scene in 2019 with several appearances on WGBH with Jared Bowen on "Open Studio", and later a "Live at Fraser" performance, supporting the national touring band The Ghost of Paul Revere. Jordan and her full band have also been performing high-energy shows across the states with partnerships with The New England Revolution Soccer Club and the legendary Barnyard All Terrain / Trucks Gone Wild festivals in Maine.

In late 2019, Jordan began recording her fifth album of original music at Sound Stage Studios in Nashville, TN with legendary platinum producer Jeff Huskins. Singles "Still Hear Him Talking" and "Gone Girl" are the first taste of this new material, with more news to come on the currently untitled album. Working alongside Jordan and Huskins, band leader Jeff Pongonis engineered and co-mixed "One More Night" as well as produced the lyric video.

Watch the lyric video here: