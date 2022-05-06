Ashe Releases New Single 'Hope You're Not Happy'

After debuting the song on her sold-out Fault Line Tour, California-based platinum singer-songwriter Ashe has today officially released her new single "Hope You're Not Happy" via Mom+Pop Music.

Ashe's dusky delivery coasts over embers of acoustic guitar and a soft beat on the anthemic breakup track. Her voice swoons on the string-laden refrain, "I hope you're not happy without me."

"Some songs are about acceptance and moving on; wishing someone the best even though you're not together anymore," said Ashe. "This is not that song. 'Hope You're Not Happy' is about the harsh truth that us all at some point hope the person we're no longer with is miserable without us."

The track follows "Another Man's Jeans," Ashe's first piece of new music since the release of her debut album Ashlyn. The record featured "Till Forever Falls Apart" with FINNEAS, which was named one of the best songs of 2021 by the Los Angeles Times and recently surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify.

Ashe's meteoric rise includes amassing over 1.8 billion streams, 230 million video views, 7.4 million monthly Spotify listeners and a 4 million combined social media reach. She has a diverse group of notable fans including Diane Keaton, Brian Wilson, Niall Horan, Shawn Mendes, Camilla Cabello, FINNEAS, Maggie Rogers, Dove Cameron, Arlo Parks and Sam Fischer. Stereogum praised her as a "wonderfully engaging writer with a flair for the dramatic," while ELLE called her "an incredible lyricist" and Variety declared she's a "giant young talent."

After she wraps her Fault Line Tour, Ashe will head back out on the road for a string of U.S. summer dates on her just announced Is It Me Or Is It Hot Tour. The shows kick off July 7 at Turner Hall Ballroom in Milwaukee, WI and wraps September 22 at Revolution Live in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Tickets go on sale today (Friday, May 6) at 10 AM local time and can be purchased at www.ashe-music.com.

Listen to the new single here:

Ashe Tour Dates

Fri, May 6 - Metro - Chicago, IL~

Sat, May 7 - Metro - Chicago, IL~

Sun, May 8 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN~

Wed, May 11 - Summit - Denver, CO~

Thurs, May 12 - Summit - Denver, CO~

Mon, May 23 - The Helix - Dublin, Ireland~

Wed, May 25 - O2 Ritz Manchester - Manchester, England~

Thurs, May 26 - SWG3 - Glasgow, Scotland~

Sat, May 28 - Stylus - Leeds, England~

Mon, May 30 - O2 Institute Birmingham - Birmingham, England~

Tues, May 31 - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire - London, England~

Wed, June 1 - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire - London, England~

Fri, June 3 - Kesselhaus - Berlin, Germany~

Mon, June 6 - Uebel & Gefährlich - Hamburg, Germany~

Tues, June 7 - Gloria - Cologne, Germany~

Wed, June 8 - Melkweg - Amsterdam, Netherlands~

Fri, June 10 - AB - Brussels, Belgium~

Sun, June 12 - Technikum - Munich, Germany~

Mon, June 13 - Fabrique - Milan, Italy~

Tues, June 14 - La Cigale - Paris, France~

Sat, June 18 - Bonnaroo - Manchester, TN*

Sun, June 19 - Something In The Water - Washington, DC*

Thurs, July 7 - Turner Hall Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI-

Fri, July 8 - Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI+

Sat, July 9 - Deluxe @ Old Nation Centre - Indianapolis, IN-

Tues, July 26 - Higher Ground Ballroom - South Burlington, VT-

Thurs, July 28 - State Theatre - Portland, ME-

Fri, July 29 - Osheaga Festival Musique Et Arts - Montreal, QC*

Sun, July 31 - Mo Pop Festival - Detroit, MI*

Fri, August 5 - Outside Lands - San Francisco, CA*

Mon, September 19 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC-

Wed, September 21 - House of Blues Orlando - Lake Buena Vista, FL-

Thurs, September 22 - Revolution Live - Ft. Lauderdale, FL-

*Festival

~Fault Line Tour

-Is It Me or Is It Hot Tour

+Supporting The Lumineers