Ashanti & Ja Rule with Lloyd and Lil Mo Will Play Newark, New Jersey

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents Ashanti & Ja Rule with Lloyd and Lil Mo on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.



GRAMMY Award-nominated rapper and singer-songwriter Ja Rule has released six Top 10 albums, including Rule 3:36 and Pain Is Love. With those LPs and others, he's earned a series of hit singles that made the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including "Get It Shawty," "Between Me and You" (with Christina Milian), "Ain't It Funny" (with Jennifer Lopez), and three on which he collaborated with Ashanti: "Mesmerize," "Wonderful" (also featuring R. Kelly), and the GRAMMY-nominated No. 1 hit, "Always on Time."



Singer-songwriter Ashanti, often referred to as the "Princess of Hip-Hop and R&B," is known for vocals as sultry as they are sweet. Her debut album, Ashanti, won a 2003 GRAMMY for Best Contemporary R&B Album, and spawned the smash hit single, "Foolish." Since then, Ashanti has sold over 15 million records worldwide and produced more Billboard Hot 100 hits like "Rock Wit U" and "Rain on Me." On her most recent LP, Braveheart, she continues her R&B journey, this time integrating touches of electro, trap, and urban pop.



This all-star night of high-energy music will also feature performances by chart-topping hip-hop/R&B sensation Lloyd ("Southside," "Lay It Down," "Get It Shawty"), and acclaimed rapper, songwriter and radio personality Lil' Mo ("Ta Da," "Superwoman," "Hot Girls").



Tickets to see Ashanti & Ja Rule with Lloyd and Lil Mo are On-Sale Friday, November 1st at 10:00 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.





