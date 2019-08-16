Armin van Buuren Shapes Up the Ibiza Summer With New Mix Album: 'A State Of Trance, Ibiza 2019'

Armin van Buuren and the island of Ibiza are simply made for each other. Having both been instrumental in shaping the future of dance music, they have connected countless times over the years for massive live shows, phenomenal summer residencies in clubs such as Hï Ibiza and a series of mix albums that has gotten the whole world addicted. And today, Armin van Buuren emerged with his sixth Ibiza-tinged mix album, proudly presenting the sound of this year's Ibiza summer through 'A State Of Trance, Ibiza 2019'.

Chock-full of mighty exclusives, exceedingly well-crafted originals and remixes that provide monumental twists, 'A State Of Trance, Ibiza 2019' throws listeners head first in the thick of all that Trance music stands for. With 44 amazing productions spread over two parts ('On The Beach' and 'In The Club'), the mix album lets the works of the scene's top artists do the talking, as icons such as Cosmic Gate, Fatum, Luke Bond, Markus Schulz, Purple Haze, Super8 & Tab and Armin van Buuren himself show the world why Trance music has yet to find its match. 'A State Of Trance, Ibiza 2019' is like chilling at beachside under a warm summer sun. Once you get a taste, you're hooked for life.

Known and esteemed across the globe, the A State Of Trance brand includes not only the award-winning radio show, but also the label, the event series and the A State Of Trance compilation series, which in turn includes the annual year mixes and other mix albums in addition to the Ibiza-themed installments. The radio show is broadcast every week to an estimated 42 million listeners in more than eighty different countries around the world, and has been pivotal in placing Trance music on the map and keeping it there.

Listen to the album below.

Tracklist

Mix 1 - On The Beach

01. Armin van Buuren & Avian Grays feat. Jordan Shaw - Something Real

02. Omnia & Whiteout - U

03. Tom Fall - Arcadia

04. Nikhil Prakash x Tomac - Pressure

05. Alex Sonata & TheRio - The Rising

06. Paul Arcane & Max Meyer - Hypnotized

07. Melih Kor - Sunshower

08. Gundamea feat. Andy Ruddy - Sweet Disposition

09. Late Night Alumni - Empty Streets (Lumïsade Balearic Mix)

10. Estiva - Sequence

11. Jam & Spoon - Follow Me (Jerome Isma-Ae Remix)

12. Rodg x Beatsole - Tephra

13. Henry Dark - Sunflower

14. Tanner Wilfong - Combo

15. Alex Sonata & TheRio with Linnea Schössow - Stay

16. Fatum - Outlaw

17. Roman Messer - Magic Fly

18. Luke Bond feat. Tyler Graves - Left Of Us

19. Cosmic Gate - Come With Me

20. KhoMha - Natural

21. Ahmed Helmy - U4YA

22. Tenishia - Moonshar

Mix 2 - In The Club

01. Armin van Buuren & Luke Bond feat. KARRA - Revolution

02. Purple Haze x KhoMha - We Come In Peace

03. Armin van Buuren presents Rising Star feat. Alexandra Badoi - Cosmos

04. DRYM x J*Davey Asprey - Sirens

05. Allen Watts & Christina Novelli - My Gravity

06. Key Lean - Jarre

07. Allen Watts & Steve Dekay - Hologram

08. Markus Schulz feat. HALIENE - Ave Maria

09. Atlantis - Fiji (ReOrder Remix)

10. Sean Mathews - Cote d'Azur

11. Armin van Buuren - Communication (Arkham Knights Remix)

12. Eximinds - Cascarda

13. Armin van Buuren & Garibay - Phone Down (Jorn van Deynhoven Remix)

14. KhoMha X David Gravell - Alpha Centauri

15. Super8 & Tab - Iron

16. RAM & Stine Grove - Saving Angel

17. Chris Schweizer - Near The End

18. Rub!k - Push Back

19. Steve Dekay & FG Noise - Abstrakt

20. David Forbes - Monsoon

21. Artento Divini vs J*Davey Asprey - A.D.D.A.

22. Armin van Buuren - Stickup





Related Articles View More Music Stories