Armin van Buuren Shapes Up the Ibiza Summer With New Mix Album: 'A State Of Trance, Ibiza 2019'
Armin van Buuren and the island of Ibiza are simply made for each other. Having both been instrumental in shaping the future of dance music, they have connected countless times over the years for massive live shows, phenomenal summer residencies in clubs such as Hï Ibiza and a series of mix albums that has gotten the whole world addicted. And today, Armin van Buuren emerged with his sixth Ibiza-tinged mix album, proudly presenting the sound of this year's Ibiza summer through 'A State Of Trance, Ibiza 2019'.
Chock-full of mighty exclusives, exceedingly well-crafted originals and remixes that provide monumental twists, 'A State Of Trance, Ibiza 2019' throws listeners head first in the thick of all that Trance music stands for. With 44 amazing productions spread over two parts ('On The Beach' and 'In The Club'), the mix album lets the works of the scene's top artists do the talking, as icons such as Cosmic Gate, Fatum, Luke Bond, Markus Schulz, Purple Haze, Super8 & Tab and Armin van Buuren himself show the world why Trance music has yet to find its match. 'A State Of Trance, Ibiza 2019' is like chilling at beachside under a warm summer sun. Once you get a taste, you're hooked for life.
Known and esteemed across the globe, the A State Of Trance brand includes not only the award-winning radio show, but also the label, the event series and the A State Of Trance compilation series, which in turn includes the annual year mixes and other mix albums in addition to the Ibiza-themed installments. The radio show is broadcast every week to an estimated 42 million listeners in more than eighty different countries around the world, and has been pivotal in placing Trance music on the map and keeping it there.
Listen to the album below.
Tracklist
Mix 1 - On The Beach
01. Armin van Buuren & Avian Grays feat. Jordan Shaw - Something Real
02. Omnia & Whiteout - U
03. Tom Fall - Arcadia
04. Nikhil Prakash x Tomac - Pressure
05. Alex Sonata & TheRio - The Rising
06. Paul Arcane & Max Meyer - Hypnotized
07. Melih Kor - Sunshower
08. Gundamea feat. Andy Ruddy - Sweet Disposition
09. Late Night Alumni - Empty Streets (Lumïsade Balearic Mix)
10. Estiva - Sequence
11. Jam & Spoon - Follow Me (Jerome Isma-Ae Remix)
12. Rodg x Beatsole - Tephra
13. Henry Dark - Sunflower
14. Tanner Wilfong - Combo
15. Alex Sonata & TheRio with Linnea Schössow - Stay
16. Fatum - Outlaw
17. Roman Messer - Magic Fly
18. Luke Bond feat. Tyler Graves - Left Of Us
19. Cosmic Gate - Come With Me
20. KhoMha - Natural
21. Ahmed Helmy - U4YA
22. Tenishia - Moonshar
Mix 2 - In The Club
01. Armin van Buuren & Luke Bond feat. KARRA - Revolution
02. Purple Haze x KhoMha - We Come In Peace
03. Armin van Buuren presents Rising Star feat. Alexandra Badoi - Cosmos
04. DRYM x J*Davey Asprey - Sirens
05. Allen Watts & Christina Novelli - My Gravity
06. Key Lean - Jarre
07. Allen Watts & Steve Dekay - Hologram
08. Markus Schulz feat. HALIENE - Ave Maria
09. Atlantis - Fiji (ReOrder Remix)
10. Sean Mathews - Cote d'Azur
11. Armin van Buuren - Communication (Arkham Knights Remix)
12. Eximinds - Cascarda
13. Armin van Buuren & Garibay - Phone Down (Jorn van Deynhoven Remix)
14. KhoMha X David Gravell - Alpha Centauri
15. Super8 & Tab - Iron
16. RAM & Stine Grove - Saving Angel
17. Chris Schweizer - Near The End
18. Rub!k - Push Back
19. Steve Dekay & FG Noise - Abstrakt
20. David Forbes - Monsoon
21. Artento Divini vs J*Davey Asprey - A.D.D.A.
22. Armin van Buuren - Stickup