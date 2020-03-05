Armand Van Helden Teams Up With Lorne For New Tune 'Give Me Your Loving'

Armand Van Helden has enlisted Lorne for all-round feel-good track Give Me Your Loving , a nod to the heat expected to come as we get ready to welcome warmer climes.

Listen below!

Infusing rhythmic drums with a staunched groove that artfully underpins the warped, yet funky vocal, Give Me Your Loving is a stellar combination of production wizz at work coupled with ear-pricking vocals set to dominate dancefloors worldwide.

With over 20 years' on scene as one of the world's most in demand DJs, Armand Van Helden is a name that needs little introduction. The Boston-born dance music beatmaker has released countless club tracks, old and new, that continue to leave their unmistakable mark on the music world. A selection of tracks which has seen in dominate the charts include Witch Doktor, You Don't Know Me, dancefloor hit My My My, bass mad Bonkers alongside UK grime artist Dizzie Rascal, and I Need A Painkiller.

Whether he's DJing the world's biggest venues or hard at work in his natural habitat, the studio, Armand's talent and reputation is unparalleled.

Gearing up for a busy 2020 and beyond, his sound will continue to turn heads and inspire fans and budding producers alike.





Related Articles View More Music Stories