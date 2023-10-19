Aretha Franklin 'A Portrait Of The Queen 1970-1974' Boxed Set to Release In December

The limited 6-LP/5-CD collection is out December 1.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 1 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 2 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
Video: Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour Photo 3 Video: Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour
Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things' Photo 4 Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things'

Aretha Franklin 'A Portrait Of The Queen 1970-1974' Boxed Set to Release In December

BMG announces the release of the Aretha Franklin boxed set, A Portrait Of The Queen, featuring five classic albums from the early ‘70s, plus bonus material of session alternates, outtakes, B-sides, and demos. The limited 6-LP/5-CD collection, out December 1, is now available for pre-order Click Here.

The set features the Lady Soul’s five original studio albums from the first half of the ‘70s – This Girl’s In Love With You, Spirit In The Dark, Young, Gifted And Black, Hey Now Hey (The Other Side Of The Sky and Let Me In Your Life – and tracks her evolution as a singer/songwriter, showcases the fearlessness of her craft freely exploring genres and sounds, experimenting with writing and arranging various types of songs.  

The CD set includes bonus material collecting session alternates, outtakes, B-sides, and demos compiled with their accompanying albums, while the LP set includes a sixth LP of highlights from the bonus material.

The albums in both the vinyl and CD sets are remastered from the original analog master tapes by GRAMMY Award-winning engineers Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering and Michael Graves at Osiris Studio, respectively. Produced by GRAMMY Award-winning Cheryl Pawelski, the sets boasts extensive liner notes from Billboard’s Gail Mitchell and the British Ambassador of Soul David Nathan

By the time This Girl’s In Love With You was released on January 15, 1970, Aretha had completed over 80 recordings in just three years for Atlantic Records. Her 16th studio album, and eighth for Atlantic Records, reached Billboard’s Top 20 and includes her version of The Beatles’ “Let It Be,” which was the first recording of the song to be commercially issued—The Beatles release as a single came in March 1970. The album also includes The Beatles “Eleanor Rigby,” The Band’s “The Weight,” and Dusty Springfield’s “Son of a Preacher Man.”

Released August 24, 1970, Spirit In The Dark was really a concept album, featuring two hit singles, “Don’t Play That Song (You Lied),” which peaked at #1 on Billboard’s R&B chart and #11 on the Hot 100, and the title track at #3 R&B and #23 Hot 100. Produced by Jerry Wexler, Tom Dowd, and Arif Mardin, the album also features B.B. King’s “The Thrill Is Gone,” and the Muscle Shoals Rhythm section with an appearance by Duane Allman.

A lifelong civil and women’s rights activist, Aretha addressed the era’s Black Power movement with her 18thalbum, Young, Gifted And Black, released January 24, 1972. Climbing to #2 on Billboard’s R&B albums chart, peaking at #11 on the Hot 100, the album was certified Gold by the RIAA shortly after release. Featuring The Delfonics’ “Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time,” her self-penned “Day Dreaming” and “Rock Steady,” and the title track, which was originally recorded by its composer Nina Simone. Aretha won the 1972 Grammy Award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance. 

As one of her top-selling albums for Atlantic Records, Let Me In Your Life was Aretha’s 20th album rand released on February 25, 1974. The album yielded three hits: “Until You Come Back To Me (That’s What I’m Gonna Do),” “I’m In Love,” and “Ain’t Nothing Like The Real Thing.”

With an unmatched, church-bred voice, the Detroit-raised daughter of a preacher man was an 18-time GRAMMY Award winner the first woman inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Often overlooked as a piano-playing virtuoso, Elton John noted to Billboard in 2003, “She is the greatest soul singer ever—and one of the most underrated pianists.”

LP 1: This Girl’s In Love With You (1970)

Side A:

1.Son Of A Preacher Man

2. Share Your Love With Me

3. Dark End Of The Street

4. Let It Be

Side B:

6. This Girl’s In Love With You

7. It Ain’t Fair

8. The Weight

9. Call Me

10. Sit Down And Cry

LP2: Spirit In The Dark (1970)

Side C:

1.Don’t Play That Song

2. The Thrill Is Gone (From Yesterday’s Kiss)

3. Pullin’

4. You And Me

5. Honest I Do

6. Spirit In The Dark

Side D:

7. When The Battle Is Over

8. One Way Ticket

9. Try Matty’s

10. That’s All I Want From You

11. Oh No Not My Baby

12. Why I Sing The Blues

LP3: Young Gifted And Black (1972)

Side E:

1.Oh Me Oh My (I’m A Fool For You Baby)

2. Day Dreaming

3. Rock Steady

4. Young Gifted And Black

5. All The King’s Horses

6. A Brand New Me

Side F:

7. April Fools

8. I’ve Been Loving You Too Long

9. First Snow In Kokomo

10. The Long And Winding Road

11. Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time)

12. Border Song (Holy Moses)

LP4: Hew Now Hey (The Other Side Of The Sky) (1973)

Side G:

1.Hey Now Hey (The Other Side Of The Sky)

2. Somewhere

3. So Swell When You’re Well

4. Angel

5. Sister From Texas

Side H:

6. Mister Spain

7. That’s The Way I Feel About Cha

8. Moody’s Mood

9. Just Right Tonight

LP 5: Let Me In Your Life (1974)

Side I:

1.Let Me In Your Life

2. Every Natural Thing

3. Ain’t Nothing Like The Real Thing

4. I’m In Love

5. Until You Come Back To Me (That’s What I’m Gonna Do)

6. The Masquerade Is Over

Side J:

7. With Pen In Hand

8. Oh Baby

9. Eight Days On The Road

10. If You Don’t Think

11. A Song For You

LP 6: Bonus Tracks- Rarities 

Side K:

1.Pledging My Love/The Check

2. You’re Taking Up Another Man’s Place

3. Are You Leaving Me

4. You’re All I Need To Get By (Take 2)

5. Spanish Harlem

Side L:

1.Lean On Me

2. Sweetest Smile And The Funkiest Style

3. Do You Know

4. At Last

5. Master Of Eyes (The Deepness Of Your Eyes)

6. Til It’s Over




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Becky Hill Announces Biggest Headline Shows to Date With UK Arena Tour for October 2024 Photo
Becky Hill Announces Biggest Headline Shows to Date With UK Arena Tour for October 2024

British singer and songwriter, Becky Hill, is set to grace stages across the UK in October 2024 as she embarks on her biggest headline shows to date with a nationwide arena tour in support of her highly anticipated upcoming second album. This tour announcement will build excitement towards the release of her second album slated for release in 2024.

2
Billy Joel Adds Birthday Show at Madison Square Garden in May Photo
Billy Joel Adds Birthday Show at Madison Square Garden in May

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (‘MSG Entertainment’) announced that by overwhelming demand, legendary musician and MSG franchise Billy Joel has added the next show in his record-breaking, sold-out residency at The World’s Most Famous Arena on Joel’s 75th birthday – Thursday, May 9, 2024.

3
Lil Durk Releases Two Remixes Of All My Life With Stray Kids & Burna Boy Photo
Lil Durk Releases Two Remixes Of 'All My Life' With Stray Kids & Burna Boy

With these Remixes, he adds another dimension to this 2023 anthem. Award-winning and chart-dominating K-Pop juggernaut Stray Kids bring Durk’s words to life as each member delivers his own interpretation of the story in either English or Korean. Meanwhile, Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy infuses “All My Life” with his signature style.

4
Video: S. Carey & John Raymond Release Blood Orange Video Photo
Video: S. Carey & John Raymond Release 'Blood Orange' Video

This live video is a stripped down version that was shot at the Masonic Ballroom in Eau Claire, Wisconsin and it features Aaron Parks on piano, Jeremy Boettcher on bass, Ben Lester on synth and pedal steel, and Hannah Hebl on voice. It was engineered and mixed by Brian Joseph, who we recorded the album with, and the video was shot by Ivy Media.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Lil Durk Releases Two Remixes Of 'All My Life' With Stray Kids & Burna BoyLil Durk Releases Two Remixes Of 'All My Life' With Stray Kids & Burna Boy
Video: S. Carey & John Raymond Release 'Blood Orange' Video From New Album 'Shadowlands'Video: S. Carey & John Raymond Release 'Blood Orange' Video From New Album 'Shadowlands'
Video: Watch MGM+'s BEACON 23 Science-Fiction Thriller TrailerVideo: Watch MGM+'s BEACON 23 Science-Fiction Thriller Trailer
Tommy Prine Hits The Road With Full Band For The Fall Leg Of His This Far South TourTommy Prine Hits The Road With Full Band For The Fall Leg Of His This Far South Tour

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central DAPHNE
CHICAGO
& JULIET