Archers of Loaf Share New Single 'In The Surface Noise' From Upcoming Album

Archers of Loaf have announced the October 21 release of their first new full-length studio album in 24 years, Reason in Decline, via Merge. Today they share the first single from the record, the thunderous, tension-filled "In the Surface Noise."

The band's Eric Bachman notes "we didn't intend for this song to be political and it was written through a personal lens but as sometimes happens the lyrics ('what's more for them ain't less for you') ended up being more universal."

Though Archers of Loaf have played a handful of reunion shows in the past decade after the Merge reissue of their first four LPs in 2011, they are excited to embark on their first tour in support of Reason in Decline.

The shows kick off November 29 in Baltimore and include stops in Philadelphia, Boston, Brooklyn, and Richmond before concluding in Asheville on December 4. Tickets are on sale this Friday, July 15, at 10am ET and all dates are listed below, with more to be confirmed.

Archers of Loaf is Eric Bachmann (​​singer/guitar), Eric Johnson (guitar), Matt Gentling (bass), and Mark Price (drums).

After some reunion shows in 2015 reignited the band's creative passion, Bachmann attempted to write new Archers material, but he just couldn't do it. For him, the voice and identity of the band was trapped in the past.

"For Archers lyrics, songs, everything, I had to imagine I was this angry white curmudgeon college guy who hates capitalism and consumerism and has a broken heart," he says. "He's bitter about relationships, so he makes fun of things to seem cool. As I've aged, I'm far less like that anymore, but it is a part of my personality. I just wasn't excited about re-energizing it. I used that guy as a starting point to get myself out of the gate, but in the course of writing the actual songs, he eventually went away."

Unable to perform, tour, or earn, Bachmann had become the full-time stay-at-home parent of a toddler son, while his wife toiled as an ICU nurse. The change was profound. "I'm 51, I've been [writing and playing music] since I was 14," he says.

"I've been doing it for a living since I was 22, that's 37 years. For the first time, when COVID happened, I couldn't do it. It was a massive psychological setback, to the point that I had to get help. I already had a problem with suicide ideation, constantly thinking about this s. And I'm not ashamed to say that. Thousands and thousands of people have the same problem. Anyway, all this got baked into the songs."

The end result, Reason in Decline, is no nostalgic, low-impact reboot. When they emerged from North Carolina's '90s indie-punk incubator, the Archers' hurtling, sly, gloriously dissonant roar was a mythologized touchstone of slacker-era refusal. But this new LP is an entirely different noise. In fact, it's a startling revelation. Guitarists Eric Bachmann and Eric Johnson, once headstrong smartasses inciting a series of artful pileups on the band's four studio albums and EP, are now a fluidly complementary, sonically advanced unit.

Notably, Johnson's signature trebly lines peal clearly above the din instead of struggling to be heard. Today, singer-songwriter Bachmann's lyrics balance righteous wrath with a complex tangle of adult perspective. He still spits bile, but it's less likely to concern scene politics, music trends, or shady record labels thwarting the dreams of a young rock band.

Bachmann puts it bluntly: "What I really think about going back to the Archers and doing a new record is that the three other members of this band are awesome. It's not about responding to the past or whatever our bulls legacy is. I just wanted to work with these guys because I knew the chemistry we had and that we still have. I knew that was rare.

Archers of Loaf Tour Dates

Nov 29 - Ottobar - Baltimore, MD

Nov 30 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA

Dec 1 - The Sinclair - Boston, MA

Dec 2 - Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY

Dec 3 - The Broadberry - Richmond, VA

Dec 4 - Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC