Arcadia Grey Releases New Track 'Made 4 Luv'

Arcadia Grey celebrates their signing with Smartpunk Records and announces the release of their latest single "Made 4 Luv."

By: Oct. 17, 2023

In conjunction with their signing to Smartpunk Records, Chicago's own punk rock band Arcadia Grey are celebrating the release of their newest track, "Made 4 Luv." Accompanied with a music video, directed by Nat Breeden & Michael Picciano-Schatten, the track marks a newer sound for the band. Encompassed with roaring vocals and a thunderous melody, this track speaks about the importance of prioritizing your own self-care. While at times it may be difficult to do, there's a great importance in focusing on the good days. "Made 4 Luv" marks a new jump for the band, as they hone in on their storytelling, personal experiences, and gives listeners a new taste of what's to come.

The band will also be releasing an exclusive, limited lathe 7" as well as a limited t-shirt and zine, available for purchase here.

"After finishing the first demo for this song, I couldn't imagine this being an Arcadia Grey song with that ridiculous breakdown lol. A tale of self talk and scaling your own mountains, 'Made 4 Luv' is the actualization of negative self talk that is oh so common among those suffering with depression. For a long time I was genuinely scared of getting better. I held on to my archaic coping mechanisms because I was scared they contained some part of myself I'd never be able to recreate once I started prioritizing self-care. I actually wrote this song as a sort of encapsulation of that turning point in my life. I've been sitting on the hook since like 2018 but it always sounded too Say Anything to be an Arcadia Grey track. Once the other members got their hands on it however, the song took an entirely new form. It's a testament to surviving the bad days and cherishing the good. " - Arcadia Grey

In the ever growing realm of 5th wave emo, there are 2 constants. Bands that make you feel; and bands that make you feel feral. Arcadia Grey, the Chicago based three piece (deemed as one of nine emo bands to watch by the Alternative Press), easily weaves together both- heart wrenching lyrics and explosive mosh anthems, ensuring you receive your doctors daily recommended dose of visceral emotional expression.

After dropping their debut album "Konami Code" in 2019 and being featured on a split alongside Guitar Fight From Fooly Cooly and Oolong, the sparkle punk rockers have toured the US extensively with fellow 5th wave leaders like Oklahomas 'Ben Quad' and Ohios 'Equipment' cementing their place as a staple throughout the country.

Hitting festival season 2023 with reckless abandon (XLNC Fest, PUG Fest, Fauxchella 6, The Fest), Arcadia Grey shows no signs of slowing their relentless advance to the top of 5th wave.

With LP2 being produced by Kyle Pulley from Headroom Studios and slated for release in 2024. Arcadia Grey continues to encourage getting your extreme emotions out with healthy, quiet reflection after.

Be sure to stream Arcadia Grey's newest track, "Made 4 Luv," via Smartpunk Records across all DSPs today. Catch the band at one of their upcoming shows, tour dates here:

October 17 - State College, PA @ Meatball House

October 18 - Troy, NY @ El Dorado Bar

October 19 - Boston, MA @ Monkey Palace

October 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Bar Freda

October 21 - Glassboro, NJ @ The Grotto

October 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Luigi's Mansion

October 23 - Norfolk, VA @ Chicho's Backstage

October 24 - Boone, NC @ Lily's Snack Shop

October 27 - Gainesville, FL @ The FEST



