Apple Music Unwraps New 'Carols Covered' Holiday Playlist

Apple Music's global Classical Carols Covered playlist is also back with a new line-up of exclusive to Apple Music holiday songs.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

Apple Music’s latest Carols Covered collection features a fresh crop of Christmas and holiday songs reimagined by some of contemporary music’s most impactful artists, all available in immersive Spatial Audio.

This year’s seasonal songs include selections from Ángela Aguilar, Armani White, Bnxn, Coco Jones, David Shaw, Dikka, Elevation Worship, Ella Henderson, Gallant & Jensen McRae, G Flip, Hakushi Hasegawa, Hemlocke Springs, Jeongyeon of TWICE, Lauren Spencer Smith and Restless Road.

Apple Music's global Classical Carols Covered playlist is also back with a new line-up of exclusive to Apple Music holiday songs featuring beautiful new versions of carols and festive songs performed by top classical artists. The full Classical Carols Covered playlist will also be available to subscribers on the new Apple Music Classical app.

This year’s collection features heartwarming arrangements from Maria Duenas, Olivia Belli, Randall Goosby & Carlos Simon, The Sixteen, and Xuefei Yang as they perform well-known Christmas music alongside a couple of lesser-known gems and bring their incredible musicianship to these carols. 

Carols Covered Track List

Lauren Spencer Smith, “Hallelujah"

Coco Jones, "8 Days of Christmas"

Armani White, "Two Front Teeth"

Elevation Worship, "Here Come Heaven"

Restless Road, "Mary, Did You Know?"

David Shaw feat. Keilana, "Male Kalikimaka"

Hemlocke Springs, "Christmastime is Here"

Gallant & Jensen McRae, "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

Ángela Aguilar, "Te Deseo Muy Felices Fiestas"

Jeongyeon of TWICE, "O Christmas Tree”

Bnxn, "Joy To The World"

Dikka, "Eine Muh, Eine Mäh"

Ella Henderson, "Stay Another Day"

G Flip, "Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)"

Hakushi Hasegawa, "Wonderful Christmastime"

Classical Carols Covered Track List

Randall Goosby & Carlos Simon, "The Christmas Song"

Maria Duenas, "El Chant Del Ocells"

Xuefei Yang, "Ave Maria"

The Sixteen, "Bethlehem Down"

Olivia Belli, "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen"



