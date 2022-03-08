Apple Music Spotlights 'Strength In Community' Theme For International Women's Day

This International Women's Day, Apple Music is shining a light on the ways women in music are finding strength in community and setting the stage for a more equitable future.

With spotlights focusing on Rising Latin Pop Stars, Nashville's New Guard, Dance-Floor Trailblazers, Social-Savvy Hitmakers and Guiding Voices in Jazz, Apple Music will feature unique perspectives from rising, influential artists as they work to change the course within their genres. Starting on March 8, Apple Music will feature exclusive interviews with Maria Becerra, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Tiera Kennedy, Tate McRae, DJ Minx, chloe moriondo, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Caitlyn Smith, Brittney Spencer, TINI, Alison Wonderland and more as they speak to lessons learned, advice they'd pass along and how they've fostered a sisterhood within the industry.

Around the world, Apple Music will showcase important artists paving their own paths within their global music communities, with special programming across Africa, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, South Korea and the U.K. From the dynamic artists that go beyond K-Pop in South Korea, to empowering Indigenous voices in Canada and the rising women in Hip-Hop in France, these global features will examine boundary-pushing women in tight-knit genres who are fostering community and impact, such as Ángela Aguilar, AI, Luisa Almaguer, Wolf Alice, Amaarae, Anachnid, Awich, bebadoobee, Yoss Bones, Camp Cope, Chilla, Lean Chihiro, Sarah Connor, Dami Im, DAVINHOR, Elisapie, DBN Gogo, Franzi Harmsen, Holly Humberstone, iskwē, Jaguar Jonze, Gina Jeanz, Joanna, Le Juiice, Lil Kim, Lea, Chris Lee, Wet Leg, LOTTE, Sho Madjozi, Meryl, Mo'Ju, Msaki, Laura Niquay, Thandi Ntuli, Kenia Os, Arlo Parks, PinkPantheress, Thelma Plum, VICKY R, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Sally, Antje Schomaker, Shay, Simi, Tanya Tagaq, Tems, Teni, Twins, Wavy, Tan Wei Wei, Wilhelmine, Vinida Weng, Waa Wei, Jayli Wolf, Lee Young Ji, youra and more.

Additional IWD campaign moments throughout the month will include featured albums, radio specials and music videos across Apple Music radio and Apple Music TV that lean into the inspired communities featured across the platform. On March 8, tune-in for a full 24 hours of original programming on Apple Music 1, Hits, and Country, with special episodes featuring Dolly Parton, Maren Morris, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, and more.