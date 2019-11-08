Apple Music Launches Today's Country Playlist

Apple Music has launched Today's Country, a new global playlist tracking what's happening from the heart of the country scene to its outer edges.

Listen below!

Country music is a vital space where familiar sounds are continually evolving into fresh, new forms and songs tell stories that feel relevant and relatable. Today's Country tracks include tunes you already love alongside those you need to know - fan favorites next to breakout stars and emerging voices.

Topping the newly relaunched playlist is "It All Comes Out in the Wash", Miranda Lambert's cheeky, carefree reminder not to sweat life's little slip-ups. The song is a taste of the personable, energized blending of country and rock textures on her seventh album, Wildcard - and a perfect encapsulation of what Today's Country is about.

"I just found these pockets of confidence and hope in my roots of country music and rock and roll that kind of blended perfectly together," she tells Apple Music. "I've had moments of those on every record I've done, but this one had an overall theme of 'own the skin you're in.'"

The signature playlist art for Today's Country will feature a different marquee artist each week.

Listen to Today's Country on Apple Music and check back often as new tracks are constantly being added.





