Apple Music Celebrates 300 Episodes of Elton John's Rocket Hour Radio Show

Apple Music will celebrate 300 episodes and 6 years of Elton John's Rocket Hour, one of the longest running radio shows airing on Apple Music radio, with a multi-day celebration featuring special interviews and programming on Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits and Apple Music TV, leading up to the milestone episode.

Zane Lowe will kick things off with in-depth interview with Elton this Thursday, July 15 at 10am PT on Apple Music 1. The two will reflect back on Rocket Hour, and look forward at what's to come.

"Elton John's Rocket Hour has been a truly groundbreaking music experience," said Zane Lowe, Apple Music's co-head of Artist Relations and radio host. "Everyone who knows Elton knows how dedicated he is to artists and new music. To hear him talk about it is so inspiring because he speaks from the experience of his legendary career, but without losing that feeling of being a fan. This milestone really touches my heart, congrats my friend!"

Special guests - including Andrew Watt, Arlo Parks, Chad Smith, Channel Tres, Elton's husband David Furnish, Dua Lipa, Mike Kerr from Royal Blood, Sam Fender, SG Lewis and Rina Sawayama - will call in or share voice memos during Zane's interview to take part in the celebration. Tune in to Zane's conversation with Elton on Apple Music 1 tomorrow, July 15th at 10:00a PST at apple.co/_Zane.

As part of the festivities, Apple Music 1 will host Rocket Day and will encore several of Elton's favorite episodes of Rocket Hour leading up to the big 300th episode, which will feature guests Yola, The Weather Station and Jake Wesley Rogers. Spotlighting the new talent Elton John has continuously made a point to champion - from Teyana Taylor to Channel Tres, Lorde and Billie Eilish - Rocket Day's retrospective programming will include Rocket Hour's Dance, Soul or Disco Specials, and episodes co-hosted by Brandi Carlile, Q-Tip and more.

Apple Music 1 and Apple Music TV will also encore additional Rocket Hour episodes, and Apple Music Hits will play Elton's biggest songs across Friday and Saturday, with an Elton John Essentials special airing just before Rocket Hour's 300th.

Tune in to Elton's interview on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music 1 tomorrow, July 15th at 10:00a PST at apple.co/_Zane.

Tune in to the Rocket Day special programming and Elton John's Rocket Hour Episode 300 this Saturday, July 17, on Apple Music 1 at apple.co/am-1.