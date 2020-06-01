Apollo Theater reschedules benefit to June 4, standing in solidarity with artists,

neighbors, and the global community on Black Out Tuesday.

A statement from the Apollo Theater, Jonelle Procope, President & CEO; Kamilah Forbes, Executive Producer:

The Apollo Theater stands in solidarity with our artists, our neighbors, and our global community and will observe Black Out Tuesday and #TheShowMustBePaused.

We have rescheduled our benefit Let's Stay (in) Together from June 2 to June 4.

This is only a pause,

because the movement for racial justice doesn't stop.

Neither do we.

As a commissioner, presenter, and cultural convener, the Apollo remains committed to our mission of supporting Black art and culture, creating spaces for artists to express themselves freely, and advocating for the safety, dignity and justice for Black people worldwide.

We hope that after the pause you will join us on June 4

to take a stand for the culture.

Sustain Black institutions and support organizations that

unapologetically use their platforms to further social justice.

Love Black People Like You Love Their Culture.

For more information about the rescheduled event, Let's Stay (In) Together: A Benefit to Support the Apollo Theater, on Thursday, June 4 at 7:30p.m. EST, please click apollotheater.org/rsvp/.

