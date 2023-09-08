Apollo Brown & Planet Asia Drop New Album 'Sardines'

Sardines is available now on Mello Music Group.

By: Sep. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 2 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 3 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 4 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'

Apollo Brown & Planet Asia Drop New Album 'Sardines'

Prolific Detroit producer Apollo Brown and Fresno Rap veteran Planet Asia have released their new album Sardines on Mello Music Group. The followup to the duo’s beloved 2017 collaborative album “Anchovies,” Sardines sees Apollo Brown and Planet Asia improve upon the minimalist, grimy Hip-Hop theme from the first collab with pristine execution. 

The names Apollo Brown and Planet Asia evoke a rarefied set of expectations. In 2017, the proficient beatsmith and highly revered emcee came together to release their album Anchovies. The album was hailed one of the best albums of the year by ABC News and Ambrosia For Heads in addition to receiving critical praise from Complex, XXL Magazine, Exclaim!, and more. With the success of their first LP and the level of mutual respect these Hip-Hop legends have for each other, reuniting for another album was a no-brainer. 

“Everybody knows that as an emcee, Planet Asia is not only one of the best to do it, but one of MY personal favorites to adorn the mic. That being said, we just HAD to follow up the cult-like showing of “Anchovies,” states Apollo. Planet Asia concludes, “This time around was definitely one of the best sophomores from any duo. Not too many times you can get a producer and a rapper to make lightning strike twice!!”

The new album Sardines is curb-checking minimalist hip-hop: sharp, efficient, and well-executed as a guillotine chop. Aptly titled Sardines, the duo elevates the raw, guttural essence of “Anchovies, refining it to perfection.

Apollo Brown says, “With the second offering, appropriately titled, “Sardines”. And just like a can of Anchovies isn’t for everyone, the same can be said about a tin full of Sardines. You either love’em or you hate’em. This album had to be done, and in my opinion, done better than the first. Dirt, grit, mud, sticks & stones, all that. Leave your boots on.” 

Pairing Apollo Brown’s masterful crate-digging production alongside Planet Asia’s raw raps and immaculate delivery, Sardines showcases the duo’s undeniable chemistry. “Get That Dough Off” showcases smoothly polished basslines from Brown and Asia’s slick braggadocious bars.

Apollo Brown finds the perfect balance of grime and orchestral jazz fusion loops on “Wide Awake.” On “Peas and Onions,” Planet Asia demonstrates his elite pen game and adept flow. The album also features exceptional performances from guest emcees Sick Jacken and TriState, Marv Won, and Ty Farris.

With a combination of decades of experience between the two, Planet Asia and Apollo Brown have created an impeccable album full of as much grit and craftsmanship as anyone to ever incinerate a microphone or master an MPC. Sardines is available now on Mello Music Group.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
caro♡ Drops Sophomore Album wild at ♡ Photo
caro♡ Drops Sophomore Album 'wild at ♡'

The French-born, London-based caro♡ releases her singular, sophomore album wild at ♡ on PC Music. Alongside, she reveals the video for focus single “behind the clouds”, directed by Joe Ward. A member of Planet 1999, this 11-track album follows her debut Heartbeats/Heartbreaks. 

2
Walter Etc. Release When The Band Breaks Up Again Photo
Walter Etc. Release 'When The Band Breaks Up Again'

Walter Etc. have released their new album ‘When The Band Breaks Up Again’ out now through SideOneDummy Records. The band has also released “Happy To Be Here/Something To Someone Somewhere (Live From A Riverbed)”, which can be seen on YouTube now. The songs performed are the two final songs on the album.

3
Gregorian The World’s Most Successful Choir Release Pie Jesu Ft. Narcis Photo
Gregorian 'The World’s Most Successful Choir' Release 'Pie Jesu' Ft. Narcis

The new album features mainly classical choral works and hymns plus some folk and pop favorites.  GREGORIAN’s take on the historic Latin hymn features Andrew Lloyd Webber’s music and was produced by GREGORIAN brainchild and founder and owner of Nemo-Studios and omeN-Publishing Frank Peterson.

4
Bittersweethearts Release New Single Empty Photo
Bittersweethearts Release New Single 'Empty'

Listen to “Empty,” a kaleidoscopic blast of Tarantino-esque rock vibes that mixes elements of Blondie and Mazzy Star with inspiration pulled from a failing relationship. Zooming in on the tipping point of realizing that person is no longer good for you, “Empty” drives with the new wave cool you’d find at renowned NYC club CBGB’s. 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Tone Stith Releases New EP 'P.O.V'Tone Stith Releases New EP 'P.O.V'
Chris Stapleton Releases New Song 'Think I'm In Love With You'Chris Stapleton Releases New Song 'Think I'm In Love With You'
Cher's Christmas Album to Feature Darlene Love, Michael Bublé & More; Release Date AnnouncedCher's Christmas Album to Feature Darlene Love, Michael Bublé & More; Release Date Announced
HARU NEMURI Drops New Single 'I Refuse'HARU NEMURI Drops New Single 'I Refuse'

Videos

Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension Video
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
MOULIN ROUGE!