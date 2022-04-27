Anti-Pop Artist Dolo Tonight Signs To Epitaph & Drops New Single

Anti-pop artist Dolo Tonight is thrilled to share that he has signed to Epitaph Records, noting that "if someone told 12-year-old me that one day I would be signing to the label that I made thousands of cover-band punk songs about - I'd probably throw up my Flintstone Gummy Vitamins everywhere."

The songwriter and multi-instrumentalist is enthused to embark on this new journey of his career today, sharing his personal new single and music video "Car Ride." Explaining the meaning of the song Dolo says:

"Car Ride is the synopsis of a wrongdoing in my relationship. I wrote it in my living room after finding out that my long-distance girlfriend at the time had driven hundreds of miles to visit me only to become intimate with one of my best friends on her stay. Once I found out - all of her items were still in my room: chargers still plugged in the walls, socks left under my bed, she "left without leaving" and I poured it all into this song."

Assisted by his Baggage Claim collective of writers and producers, Dolo Tonight twists convention and catchy choruses into an intoxicating, sun-soaked blend of indie, alternative, rock, and hip-hop. At every turn, he is determined to take his craft to new heights - literally. In 2021, the LA by way of Jersey artist made history with his single "Higher," filming the Highest Altitude Music Video in the Western Hemisphere from the basket of a hot air balloon.

This skyscraping success came on the heels of his breakout "Too High," which launched him into the top five of Spotify's Top 100 Breaking Artists in 2019. And just last month, the release of his music video "Tucson" has earned an impressive 150k views and counting on YouTube, cementing Dolo Tonight (real name Jonah Rindner) as one of the underground's fastest rising names.

Not bad for a University of Maine food science dropout who bailed on becoming a flavorist ("Did you know you can basically make grape flavor out of plastic gloves?" he asks with a laugh) to chase his musical dreams at the behest of both his parents and college professors. These blessings led to collaborations with Grammy-winning producer and engineer Michael Ashby (Cardi B), a deal with the legendary Epitaph Records, and a global fanbase drawn to his magnetic personality and shapeshifting musical style.

Listen to the new single here:

Watch the "Sundress" music video here: