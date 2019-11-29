Annie Mac Presents Lost & Found Adds Richy Ahmed, Josey Rebelle, & More!

AMP Lost & Found has announced additional artists for their 2020 edition, returning to Malta on 30th April - 3rd May. Joining an all-star line-up will be Paradise regular Richy Ahmed, Rinse FM resident Josey Rebelle and rising star Michael Bibi. Lost & Found newcomers and Irish dons Kettama, Brame & Hamo and Cromby will also be in attendance, while Kaizen label boss Madam X and FUSE founder Enzo Siragusa both make their return.



Taking place at various venues across the stunning Mediterranean island, the festival boasts four days and four nights of parties, complete with a unique castle rave, beach, boat & pool parties, plus a world-class nighttime site. AMP Lost & Found's six year legacy has been a pivotal part of putting Malta firmly on the map as a music destination - Annie was even awarded 'Festival Ambassador of Malta' in 2018. Marking the beginning of the Summer season, the brand's ethos lies in good vibes and community feel, and the event has become much-loved by the artists who attend too.



The festival has partnered with Choice Holidays to offer a range of travel and accommodation packages to suit all budgets, with hotel options currently available for a deposit of just £1. They also offer a range of extras including airport transfers and festival shuttles.



Tickets for AMP Lost & Found are on general sale now. Tickets for the optional castle, beach & boat parties will be accessible via the festival's website in the coming months.

Line-up:

Aitch - Alisha - Amy Becker - Annie Mac - Barely Legal - Benji B - Brame & Hamo - Camelphat - Cc:disco! - Cinthie - Cromby - Denis Sulta - Eats Everything - Eclair Fifi - Enzo Siragusa - Eris Drew B2b Octo Octa - Everyone You Know - Finn - Flava D - Haai - Headie One - Helena Hauff - Holy Goof - Honey Dijon - Horse Meat Disco - Hybrid Minds Feat. Tempza - Jaguar - Jay1 - Jayda G - Josey Rebelle - Kenny Allstar - Kettama - Krystal Klear - Madam X - Mella Dee - Michael Bibi - Midland - Miraa May - Monki - Moxie - Ms Banks - Patrick Topping - Prospa - Richy Ahmed - Sally C - Saoirse - Seth Troxler - Shy Fx Feat. Stamina Mc - Siobhan Bell - Slowthai - Special Request - Tash Lc - Tiffany Calver - Toddla T - Young T & Bugsey





