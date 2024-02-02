Anne Wilson to Drop New Album 'REBEL' in April

PLATINUM-certified, GRAMMY-nominated artist and songwriter Anne Wilson announces her bold, genre-blending album REBEL, available April 19. A co-writer on each of the album's 16 tracks, Wilson teamed up with some of Music Row's most in-demand songwriters for a revolutionary project firmly rooted in both Country and Christian music, produced by Jeff Pardo and Jonathan Smith.

To offer a glimpse of the forthcoming album, Wilson releases a new song titled “God & Country” today. Co-penned with Jeff Pardo, Matthew West and Trannie Anderson, the track showcases both sides of Wilson as an artist and the faith-infused Country that defines REBEL. Her commanding vocals lead the way as she revisits the Kentucky roots that shaped her identity, from church pews and Sunday morning choirs, to mud tires and Friday night lights, Wilson shares what it's like to grow up in the heart of the heartland. “I've got a good life down here, but a better one waiting up above me,” she boldly declares.

"I can't wait for everyone to hear these brand new songs on April 19,” shares Wilson. “I've been working so hard over the past 15 months to write these songs, record them and get them into the world! I was raised on two things: the love of God and the love of all things Country. That's what fuels the music I make and that's what you'll hear more of on REBEL. I'm just so excited we are this close to releasing the record!”

In addition to “God & Country” and her upcoming record, Wilson has been making waves with her current Country radio single, “Rain In The Rearview,” co-written with Matthew West, Jaren Johnston and Zach Kale. The transformative music video for the track exclusively debuted on CMT/Paramount Times Square billboards, CMT, CMT Music and CMT.com last Friday, just days after Wilson was revealed as a member of the coveted 2024 CMT Next Women of Country class. Meanwhile, “Strong” continues to stand firm at Christian radio – reaching the Top 15 at Billboard Christian Airplay and Mediabase Audience charts and climbing each week – marking two simultaneous radio singles for the “specially gifted” (The Tennessean) artist.

Ever since embarking on her new journey in September with REBEL (The Beginning), praise has poured in for the groundbreaking new venture. MusicRow underscores her vocal prowess stating “she's got the goods” while Billboard highlights her “ceiling-scraping vocal capabilities,” and Holler proclaims it “clearly outlines Wilson's new Country-leaning mission statement.”

Adding to her list of accolades, Wilson was also tapped as one of Spotify's Hot Country Artists to Watch 2024, further solidifying her rising status from Music Mayhem, Pandora and more. Wilson will continue to share her new music on the road as she captivates cities nationwide as direct support on Scotty McCreery's Cab In A Solo Tour. Come summer, Wilson will grace the stages of both Country and Christian music's most sought after festivals such as Tortuga Festival, Big As Texas Fest, Country Concert, Alive Music Festival and Kingdom Bound. For dates and more information, visit www.annewilsonofficial.com and keep up with her on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

ABOUT ANNE WILSON:

One of Nashville's most inspiring young trailblazers, Anne Wilson is a true “rebel” in modern music. The Lexington, Ky. native, known for her transcendent vocal and down-to-earth storytelling, recently released REBEL (The Beginning), a three-pack of songs fusing the heart of Contemporary Christian Music with the sound of Country, and allowing the emerging powerhouse to innovate as her career builds momentum.

Co-produced by Jeff Pardo and Jonathan Smith, the project kicks off with two singles bridging Wilson's sonic influences. The hurricane force encouragement of “Rain In The Rearview” stands as Wilson's debut Country single, while the soaring ballad “Strong” will simultaneously aim to continue the success she has earned in Contemporary Christian.

Taking the music world by storm, Wilson delivered her first public performance at 15, singing “What a Beautiful Name” at her brother's funeral in a moving expression of faith which soon went viral. A few short years later, her 2021 debut single “My Jesus” became a PLATINUM-certified single and hit No.1 on Billboard's Christian Airplay chart. Since then, she has tallied more than 880 M global streams, made her Grand Ole Opry debut and scored a GRAMMY nomination for her 2022 debut album My Jesus.

She continues to thrill live audiences, performing over 250 shows in the first two years of her career, and just wrapped her entirely sold-out headlining My Jesus Tour as she kicks off 2024 on the road with Scotty McCreery. There's much more to come from this modern musical revolution as she prepares to unveil her genre-bending album REBEL on April 19. Approaching her craft with a purpose and conviction that sets her apart, she declares, “I am who I am — I'm Anne Wilson. I love God and that's my everything, but I love Country music, too, and I can have a beautiful mix of both.”

Photo credit: Robby Klein