Anne-Marie Teams Up With Neiked and Latto for New Song 'I Just Called'

Today, NEIKED, Anne-Marie and Latto team up for a new single, "I Just Called" - out now via Warner Records. The NEIKED-produced track mischievously samples Stevie Wonder's timeless classic "I Just Called To Say I Love You."

"I Just Called" is Anne-Marie's first release since her 2021 sophomore album Therapy - which included the hit collaborations "Our Song" with Niall Horan, "Kiss My (Uh Oh)" with Little Mix, "Don't Play" with KSI and Digital Farm Animals, and "Way Too Long" with Nathan Dawe and MoStack.

Therapy is the follow-up to her multi-platinum 2018 debut Speak Your Mind, which was the UK's biggest-selling debut release of that year and spawned two global anthems - "2002," written by Ed Sheeran, and the Marshmello collaboration "FRIENDS," which reached #2 on the U.S. Top 40 Radio Charts.

Anne-Marie just wrapped up the UK leg of her Dysfunctional Tour, selling out arenas across the country, and will play festivals throughout Europe this summer before returning to North America later this fall.

The UK songstress kicks off her 6-date run on November 26th in San Francisco, making stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Columbus, Toronto, and concludes in New York at Webster Hall on December 7th. Stay tuned for more exciting news from the global superstar very soon!

NEIKED is a duo hailing from Sweden, who are known for their global streaming hits 'Sexual', 'What Lovers Do' and 'Better Days', with the latter scoring Top 20 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. Since their inception in 2015, NEIKED began to independently release records under their own label NEIKED COLLECTIVE (now called ORPHAN) and since, have gone onto collaborate with a host of names including SZA, Polo G, Muni Long, EARTHGANG and Nile Rodgers.

Anne-Marie has become one of the globe's most successful pop stars since her breakthrough in 2016. She has over 5 billion streams to her name, a platinum debut album alongside five Top 10 UK singles and two Billboard Hot 100 hits. She has garnered dozens of award nominations, sold out her global headline tour and supported Ed Sheeran in stadiums everywhere.

In 2020, alongside charitable work and recording, Anne-Marie released her first-ever documentary titled 'How To Be Anne-Marie' exclusively with YouTube. In 2021, she released her sophomore album Therapy which includes her hit singles "Don't Play" with KSI and Digital Farm Animals, "Way Too Long" featuring Nathan Dawe and MoStack, and "Our Song" with Niall Horan.

Raised in Atlanta, Georgia, fast-rising rapper Latto first emerged in the world of entertainment at just 10-years-old, when she starred in season one of The Rap Game - a talent show she'd later go onto to win.

Before signing with RCA Records in 2020, the 23-year-old released an EP, Big Latto, in 2019, housing her breakout track and platinum-certified 'Bitch From Da Souf'; a song that saw her become the first-ever solo female artist, from Atlanta, to score a platinum record. She followed-up the project with her second EP, Hit The Latto, which featured a remix version of 'Bitch From Da Souf', with the official video racking up 90 million views to date.

Latto, who has amassed over one billion global streams, has teamed-up with a host of A list stars on the global stage such as Cardi B (landing a cameo in the iconic 'WAP' video), Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk, Chloe & Halle, Doja Cat and more.

Watch the lyric video for the new track here:

NORTH AMERICA DYSFUNCTIONAL TOUR DATES

Nov 26 - August Hall - San Francisco, CA

Nov 29 - The Belasco - Los Angeles, CA

Dec 01 - Park West - Chicago, IL

Dec 03 - Newport Music Hall - Columbus, OH

Dec 05 - Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON

Dec 07 - Webster Hall - New York, NY