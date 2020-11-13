Animal Years Returns With New Single 'Talkin' To You'

In anticipation of a string of new material slated to be released throughout 2021.

Animal Years - the folk-pop-rock trio comprised of Mike McFadden (lead vocals, guitar), Anthony Saladino (bass), and Anthony Spinnato (drums) - has returned with the new single, "Talkin' To You," in anticipation of a string of new material slated to be released throughout 2021. Listen below.

"The song is based around that classic theme of 'look at me now,'" McFadden says. "l wanted to write a song for anyone who's succeeded past someone else's expectations. It's a direct 'F you' to the person who didn't believe in them and then came crawling back."

Animal Years knows the highs and lows of success and expectations all too well. Formed in 2013 when McFadden relocated from Baltimore, MD, to NYC, the band independently released their first album, Sun Will Rise, the following year. After building buzz playing all of the city's best venues such as Bowery Ballroom and Brooklyn Bowl, the band inked their first record deal with Entertainment One and recorded the new EP, Far From Home, with Ryan Hadlock, known for his work with The Lumineers, Brandi Carlile, and Vance Joy, among many others. Released in 2017 to nationwide acclaim, the EP features the singles, "Caroline" and "Friends," the former of which has racked up over 6.5 million streams on Spotify.

The band spent much of the following year on the road, including a stint opening for Blues Traveler and a sold-out hometown show at Music Hall of Williamsburg, balancing the excitement of watching their dreams come true with the harsh reality of being an emerging act that still needed day jobs to pay their bills. "It was weird because we were doing things like performing on national television shows and playing to thousands of people a night, and then we'd come home and couldn't even pay rent," McFadden remembers. But they kept pushing on, doubling down on their mantra to do things as if they only had a few short years to live - an ideology that serves as the meaning for the band's name.



Photo Credit: Kelsey Runge

