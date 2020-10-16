Angela Wrigley's Single 'Cinnamon' Out Now!

"Cinnamon" can be streamed on the platform of your choice.

Today marks the release of "Cinnamon", the long-awaited debut single from Canadian singing sensation Angela Wrigley. On this powerfully-evocative track for Cellar Music Group, the vocalist shines alongside an ensemble of GRAMMY-winning musicians including pianist Aaron Goldberg, bassist Reuben Rogers, drummer Gregory Hutchinson and percussionist Bob Fenske. Written last year, "Cinnamon" speaks of the turmoil that can come with an emotionally-wrought love affair.

"Cinnamon" is inspired by a powerful love affair - the kind of love affair that feels as though it could change the world, if the circumstances were different. But when circumstances fail, and doubt sets in, the feeling of inadequacy filters through the cracks. The power, helplessness and desires that infused this song was what led producer Scott Morin to call upon Joshua Redman's longtime rhythm section. A whirlwind day of recording ensued at the National Music Centre (NMC) in Calgary, a world-class facility and instrument museum, providing access to state-of-the-art equipment, one of the largest keyboard collections in the world, and the engineering expertise of Jason Tawkin. Amidst post-production, COVID-19 hit and upon the temporary close of the NMC, Scott and Angela moved the mix to OCL studios, where it was engineered by Spencer Cheyne. Adding the final polish to this magical Wrigley-penned original, jazz star-studded tune was Grammy-nominated engineer João Carvalho, who is credited to the track's master.

Next spring, Angela Wrigley Trio will release You Don't Know What Love Is. This debut album represents love and loss, hope and longing, both in the story it tells, and in the lives of those intimately dedicated to its release. Angela's piercing lyrics, powerful singing, and intricate piano playing, along with Dave Lake and Derek Stoll's solid rhythm section, have created an album that is truly a labour of love. It is only the beginning of a creative partnership, and a deep friendship, that will be even more enriched by love, loss, hope, and longing to come. On You Don't Know What Love Is, this trio is joined by some very special guests including Bob Fenske on percussion, Cory Weeds on saxophones and production, Vince Mai on trumpet, and Rod Murray on trombone.

