Angel Returns with New Album RISEN

Legendary rock band Angel are releasing their new album Risen on October 4th on Cleopatra Records. The album will have 17 solid tracks featuring 15 brand new songs written by original members Punky Meadows and Frank Dimino along with current member Danny Farrow and a remake of the classic track "Tower." They describe the songs as very diverse ranging from Heavy to very Melodic with real strong hooks featuring many elements of the classic Angel sound. This album will appeal to all Angel fans of every era and previous albums.

"I am very proud of this album and Angel fans will LOVE it! It really kicks ass and is very diverse with songs that will satisfy every Angel fan and take you on a musical journey! The band played their asses off! Play it from top to bottom, you will not want to miss a beat." - PUNKY MEADOWS

"This is an album that will take you on a journey to many different roads, all exciting. Enjoy it and play it loud!!!" - FRANK DIMINO

Along with Original members Punky Meadows, and Frank Dimino are Danny Farrow, Charlie Calv, Steve Ojane, and Billy Orrico.

Angel will be doing two record release dates on October 3rd at VAMP'd in Las Vegas and October 4th at The Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, CA. Where they will be performing a full set.

TRACK LIST:

1. Angel Theme

2. Under the Gun

3. Shot of Your Love

4. Slow Down

5. Over My Head

6. 1975

7. We Were the Wild

8. I.O.U

9. (Punky's Couch Blues) Locked Cocked Ready to Rock

10. Turn Around

11. Desire

12. Our Revolution

13. Tell Me Why

14. Don't Want You to Go

15. Stand Up

16. My Sanctuary

17. Tower - Bonus Track





