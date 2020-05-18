Ane Brun Releases 'Song for Thrill and Tom'

ANE BRUN has announced details of a brand new single, 'Song for Thrill and Tom' released by her label, Balloon Ranger Recordings. It's the fourth taste of her as-yet-untitled eighth studio album, which will represent her first of original material since 2015's acclaimed When I'm Free.



Due in stores this autumn, it follows 2017's exquisite collection of cover versions, Leave Me Breathless. BRUN embarks on a lengthy European tour this October with a show at London's Shepherds Bush O2 Empire.



Listen and watch the video!

"Song for Thrill and Tom" is about a complex, beautiful and extraordinary love story", explains Ane. "Sometimes my songs are inspired by other people's lives, and I describe their destiny through my own filters. This is one of those songs, and the main characters are real people in my life, who I've tried to portray as authentic as possible, so that it becomes like a musical monument of the existence of their love. Like a ring on their fingers. The main characters," Thrill and Tom", are my dear friend Tirilleia and her Tom, the great love of her life, who tragically passed away two years ago."



The video, directed by Tirilleia and edited Stefan Ekström of LFA film, is Tirilleia's most personal work to date. "Developing and printing these precious memories from our 20 years together, has been the hardest - yet most healing - thing I have ever done. I hope by sharing the love, it can heal others too. Tom was the love of my life, and this song has been - and will always be - a way for me to keep his love and light shining here with me forever. Thank you dear Ane, for writing this song. And thank you my beloved Tom, for showing me the way. This one's for you."



'Song for Thrill and Tom' follows the beautiful, Feeling Like I Wanna Cry single released last month and the cathartic, laid-back 'Trust' in March as Ane releases a song per month during lockdown.

Ane Brun will play live this December in UK at the following dates:



08 - Glasgow St Luke's

09 - Manchester Academy 2

10 - London Shepherds Bush Empire

