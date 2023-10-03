Andrew Cushin Releases Debut Album 'Waiting For The Rain'

The album is now available on vinyl in multiple limited edition color variations with bundles.

Oct. 03, 2023

Andrew Cushin Releases Debut Album 'Waiting For The Rain'

Waiting For The Rain, the highly anticipated debut album from UK's next break-out star Andrew Cushin, is out now via Strap Originals.

The album — which was produced by Dave Eringa (Manic Street Preachers) and recorded at sessions split between Rockfield Studios and The Libertines' Albion Rooms — is now available on vinyl in multiple limited edition color variations with bundles here

The 12-track album sees Andrew at his most authentic as he shares various aspects of his own life, vividly portraying a world of emotions from heartbreak to hope and tough childhood memories to making new starts. Recently wrapping his run on Louis Tomlinson's Faith in the Future tour, playing arenas around North America and Europe, Andrew now brings the songs he has written in his bedroom and performed on stages to houses around the world. 

Capturing an artist with the world at his feet, Waiting For The Rain sees the singer-songwriter tapping into the depths of himself through intensely relatable lyrics and ornate production. The album features previous singles such as the fiery acoustic-lined “Just Like You'd Want Me To” and piano ballad “You'll Be Free” which speak to seeking hope for better days ahead and the heartrending “4.5%” about watching the ones you love fall apart due to addiction.

Spotlighting the journey of coming to terms with where you belong is stirring anthem “It's Coming Round Again” (which can be heard on the NBA 2K24 soundtrack) and fan-favorite “Wor Flags” while Andrew sings about being proud of his own accomplishments on uplifting tune “Dream For A Moment.” Waiting For The Rain also features the swaggering, sinuous indie-rock opener “Let Me Give It To You,” melancholy slowburner “I Want You To Be There,” and the rousing epic finale of “The End.”

The album's title track and new single also take us back to the start of Andrew's story. Writing the song at the age of 15 after witnessing a family argument, he released a sparse acoustic version back in 2020 and now offers a new version, amplifying its power with a fiery full live band production.

Andrew says, “The title track, ‘Waiting For The Rain', was the first song I'd ever written. It's also the first song that got me a manager, a record deal and started me on this journey. It's only fair that my debut album is named after that song, as it opened so many doors.”

Throughout his career, Andrew has become renowned as a songwriter captivating audiences with his seasoned baritone that sounds way beyond his years and boosted by big production.

Since stepping into the music scene in 2020, Andrew has signed with Peter Doherty's Strap Originals label, released his debut EP You Don't Belong, garnered over 4 million streams, recorded with Noel Gallagher who produced and played on his single “Where's My Family Gone," performed at Newcastle's St. James' Park during the rugby Super League's Magic Weekend, and has been featured on the NBA 2K23 soundtrack with his track “Yeah Yeah Yeah.”

In the coming weeks, Andrew will embark on his biggest headlining tour to date in support of the new album which will kick off on October 12th. Full routing below. For more information, please visit andrewcushin.com.

Andrew will also embark on his first ever US headlining tour next year - more details coming soon!

Photo Credit - Tom Hill



