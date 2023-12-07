Anastasia Coope Shares Her Original Holiday Song 'Cheshire Carol'

The single establishes the young singer/songwriter's richly naturalistic recording approach with multilayered vocal arrangements and minimal acoustic guitar work. 

By: Dec. 07, 2023

Hailing from Cold Spring, a small town in upstate New York's Hudson Valley, the 21- year-old vocalist/producer/painter, Anastasia Coope, is a formidable talent in several arenas, but it's her striking baritone— a haunting, resonant timbre that can shift from spectral to serrated— which may first draw listeners in.

Citing Brigitte Fontaine, Nico, and Scandinavian choral music as provenance, her music bears the lineage of classic psychedelic folk and can sound, at once, persuasively vintage and strikingly new.

Today, in celebration of the season, she shares her new Holiday song, “Cheshire Carol.” The single establishes the young singer/songwriter's richly naturalistic recording approach with multilayered vocal arrangements and minimal acoustic guitar work. 

Coope was invited by Animal Collective last year to perform at their curated edition of the Utrecht, Netherlands music festival, Le Guess Who, before opening a series of East Coast tour dates this past spring for Avey Tare. “Her recorded music feels secluded to a special place, maybe otherworldly, yet it also feels grounded in the here and now,” Avey says. “She's very much in control of her craft and able to dismember and loop song forms to express her ideas which feel very new and fresh.”

Coope's own NYC event series, Bonzo, has featured performances by members of Deerhunter, Gang Gang Dance, Out Hud, and Horsegirl, among others. She will be performing the song live on WKCR's "Live Constructions" on December 10.

Photo credit: Cassandra Laifer



