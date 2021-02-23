Amsterdam's La Nuit Management Receives Investment From Loki Artist Group

La Nuit Management's CEO and founder Robert Tammens today announced that the Amsterdam based company has secured an investment from Loki Artist Group, a global entertainment company providing financial and industry-related services worldwide.

Through this new partnership, Loki Artist Group (led by founders Bob Murray, Zack Dekkaki and Ric Wake), will work closely with La Nuit Management and their artists, providing investment capital, label and touring support as well as a proven synergistic environment with all of the Loki partners.

La Nuit Management was founded by Tammens in 2018 and provides a unique combination of management support and brand development, with an added interest in music production, planning live shows, establishing publishing deals and managing talent and public relations. Their clients have been involved in songwriting and producing records for some of the world's biggest artists.

The cutting-edge music company's client roster includes Caius, PAEVE, Kid Honda, AEVION and EAUXMAR, the leading dance/electronic artist who recently produced the official soundtrack for the marketing of Apple's new watch campaign.

Prior to starting La Nuit Management, Tammens, a songwriter and music producer himself, was part of the A&R/Marketing team at Spinnin' Records. Spinnin', which was later sold to Warner Music Group for over $100 million, is home to the world's biggest EDM musicians and is one of the largest dance labels. At Spinnin', Tammens worked with artists such as Lana Del Rey ("Summertime Sadness" "Young and Beautiful" remixes), Martin Garrix ("Animals", "Virus", "Tremor"), Afrojack ("Take Over Control", "No Beef /w Steve Aoki"), DVBBS & Borgeous ("Tsunami"), as well as Don Diablo, Martin Solveig, Tiësto and Calvin Harris. During this time Tammens discovered and signed Oliver Heldens, helping the producer and DJ score multiple worldwide hit records with "Gecko (Overdrive)" feat. Becky Hill which hit #1 on the UK charts, "Shades Of Grey" and "The Right Song" (with Tiësto), making Heldens a household name in the music industry.

"We are looking forward to working with Zack and Bob as we continue to develop our artists and expand our growth opportunities on an international level," said CEO Robert Tammens. Their tremendous knowledge, experience and support will give us the ability to really work with the best artists in our industry."

"As we grow our business internationally, we believe the best future for us remains to be investing in people like Robert and his vision," said Loki Artist Group Co-Founder and CEO Bob Murray.

Loki Artist Group Co-Founder and President Zack Dekkaki added, "La Nuit's broad roster of clients along with Robert's vision, creative edge and entrepreneurial spirit brings an excitement to our brand as we continue to grow."