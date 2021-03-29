Amigo The Devil Releases New Single 'Murder At The Bingo Hall'

Amigo The Devil (aka Danny Kiranos) has released the new track "Murder At The Bingo Hall" from his upcoming sophomore album Born Against. The new album is set for an April 16th release via Liars Club/Regime Music Group.

"Murder At The Bingo Hall" is a tongue-in-cheek, first person account of a fiercely competitive, and somewhat paranoid, gamer who takes his bingo a little too seriously. While the title of the track may imply a possible homicide, the figurative murder signifies the protagonist's triumph over his opponents with his weapons of choice, the dabber and the bingo card. The intensity of the rhythm builds as he inches closer to victory one square at a time, until he jumps up and screams, "someone should call the cops! I'm killing it". Just when he begins to feel comfortable, the momentum starts to plateau as he sings, "Then the room got quiet... My breath was still... It gave me the feeling in my chest, that tightness, that only losing everything will. The game begins now". Listen below.

Amigo the Devil has built a reputation as a storyteller with a knack for the macabre. His songs can range from tender to dark, heartbreaking to humorous, thought-provoking to whimsical, sometimes all in the same song. On Born Against, he incorporates expansive arrangements and emotive vocals with romantic and, at times, peculiar narratives that reach beyond genre boundaries and connect deeply with his fervent and rapidly growing cult following.

Born Against is the follow up to Amigo The Devil's acclaimed 2018 debut Everything Is Fine, which introduced an unflinching raconteur with a distinctive artistic vision. The album garnered positive press reaction ranging from Consequence of Sound to Rolling Stone Country to Kerrang. His home city of Austin, TX declared November 16th, 2018 "Amigo The Devil Day".

