Americana/Country Artist Caryn Dixon Releases 'Here I Am'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rising Americana/Country artist Caryn Dixon, debuts her latest release titled "Here I Am." The highly anticipated single is set to captivate hearts and minds with its potent message of perseverance and self-discovery.

LISTEN to "Here I Am" HERE.

Drawing inspiration from life's trials and triumphs, "Here I Am" embodies the essence of resilience and determination. The song serves as a beacon of hope, reminding listeners that no dream is too far-fetched and no obstacle insurmountable. In Caryn's own words, "This song is an inspirational anthem that was written as a reminder to not let other people tell you who you should be. Life is short, and we've all been given special gifts. We should all have the chance to use those gifts, chase our dreams, and live our lives as we choose. Don't let other people tear you down and steal your fire."

Produced by the dynamic duo GBRL and Justin Frech, "Here I Am" boasts a rich musical landscape that perfectly complements Caryn's soulful vocals and impassioned delivery. The song's heartfelt lyrics, penned by a talented team including Caryn Dixon herself, Callie Marie Veach-Dixon, Dennis Cook, Eliza Radyko, Libby Cummings, Justin Frech, Cassandra Veach-Dixon, and Gabriel Neal Cummings, resonate deeply with audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

Dixon's journey to musical acclaim is as remarkable as it is inspiring. Originally born in North Carolina, Caryn's upbringing in a homeschooling family steeped in the arts laid the foundation for her burgeoning talent. From a young age, her parents recognized her innate gift for performance and songwriting, leading them to enroll her in vocal and piano lessons at the tender age of seven.

As Caryn's passion for music continued to blossom, she found herself gracing public stages with her captivating presence, setting the stage for a lifelong music career. Her classic Americana/Country voice, marked by pitch-perfect delivery and a captivating stage presence, has earned her widespread acclaim in the industry.

Not content with merely performing, Caryn has also made a name for herself as a gifted songwriter, with several placements in television and film projects. Notably, she has recently had the opportunity to write for several contestants on American Idol, with their releases set to debut in 2024.

Currently, Caryn divides her time between the vibrant music scene of Nashville and her roots in Central, PA, where she tirelessly works on writing and recording her upcoming music. Hot on the heels of her successful debut single as an Americana/Country artist, "Print Your Name and Sign," Caryn's latest release of "Here I Am" is eagerly anticipated by fans and critics alike.

With the release of "Here I Am," Caryn Dixon remains steadfast in her commitment to inspire change and spread positivity through her music. With each heartfelt lyric and soul-stirring melody, she invites listeners to join her on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment.

For more information on Caryn Dixon visit Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or the Official Site