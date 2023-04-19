Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
American Trappist Announce New Album 'Poison Reverse'

American Trappist Announce New Album 'Poison Reverse'

The album will be released on June 9th, 2023.

Apr. 19, 2023  

The Philadelphia-based band American Trappist is excited to announce their fourth full-length album, Poison Reverse, will be released on June 9th, 2023.

To accompany the announcement, American Trappist has shared the album's lead single "Lamentations."

"'Lamentations' is about coming out to my partner." explains bandleader Joe Michellini. "We had a really hard time at first. We are so in love and were simultaneously realizing that the shape of our love and our relationship had been predefined for us. We desperately wanted to break free from that and redefine our partnership but it wasn't easy and has taken many hours in therapy for both of us.

Anyone who grew up in the church and has already done this work can relate. I also had some anxiety about engaging with my full self as a non-binary person. I didn't have answers. I wasn't sure who I would be if I was really honest with myself. I'm still working on that. The only thing I could promise was change, and that I loved my partner.

I knew she was processing things in her own way but so desperately I wanted this person who was so close to me to be able to comfort me as well. That's a lot to ask of her, and so there's an inherent loneliness that comes from all of this, even though you're working through it together. 'Lamentations' is about that feeling."

"Hannah has a background in modern dance. Before she was an animator that's what she was doing with her life. We both love to dance and decided it would make sense to try and express what we had gone through together with dance. Physical movement is a big part of the band's live show. I love expressing a feeling with my whole body. I'm not a very good dancer but Hannah was willing to teach me.

We rehearsed together and worked with Megan Lynch and Jackie Papanier to bring it to life in a small theater in Philadelphia. We also wanted to bring in a surreal element. I was very inspired by the videos Aldous Harding had made for her album Designer. They were so subtle but so loud at the same time. I wanted to replicate some of that."

Last month, American Trappist shared "Seg Fault," the first single from Poison Reverse which uncovers the hardship of maintaining one's sense of self amidst the tensions of growing older.

American Trappist was formed in 2015 in Philadelphia and has released three full-length albums, including their self-titled debut; Tentanda Via; and The Gate, which American Songwriter called a "welcomed escape, rampant with charismatic post-punk stylings."

Poison Reverse, recorded mostly live with engineer Matt Poirier (The War On Drugs, The National) at Miner St. studios in Philadelphia and mastered by Alan Douches (Angel Olsen, Ratboys) at West West Side in NY, also features Lewie II on bass, Shane Luckenbaugh on drums, and Max Kulicke on guitar.



Burt Hussell Shares Silver Surfer From Tim Lefrebvre-produced High Desert LP Photo
Burt Hussell Shares 'Silver Surfer' From Tim Lefrebvre-produced 'High Desert' LP
The album was produced by Tim Lefrebvre (David Bowie, The Black Crowes, Tedeschi Trucks Band), who also plays on the album. Sonically, the LP features a grab bag of loop-based funk and psychedelic synth rock, tinged with comedic elements.
Elisapie Shares Taimangalimaaq (Time After Time) Cyndi Lauper Cover Photo
Elisapie Shares 'Taimangalimaaq (Time After Time)' Cyndi Lauper Cover
Elisapie’s recent song “Ummatti Attanarsimat (Heart of Glass),” a cover of the Blondie classic, caught the attention of Debbie Harry and charmed audiences in Quebec and abroad. Elisapie returns with “Taimangalimaaq (Time After Time),” an Inuktitut adaptation of Cyndi Lauper's famous hit.
Easy Star All-Stars Unleash Rock N Roll Suicide Featuring Macy Gray Photo
Easy Star All-Stars Unleash 'Rock 'N' Roll Suicide' Featuring Macy Gray
The project is a reggae reimagining of David Bowie’s The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, and features guest performances by Maxi Priest, Steel Pulse, Fishbone, Alex Lifeson (Rush), Vernon Reid (Living Colour), The Skints, Mortimer, The Expanders, Samory I, and many others.
Jake Scott Releases New Album Live 2022 Photo
Jake Scott Releases New Album 'Live 2022'
Platinum pop singer-songwriter Jake Scott has released Live 2022, his new album recorded during the “Lavender” fall headline tour last year. The effort captures Scott’s high-energy, engaging performances and deeply authentic, heartfelt songwriting that has resonated with audiences nationwide. Watch the music video now!

From This Author - Michael Major


X Announce Summer Tour Dates; Will Perform Unheard New Music on TourX Announce Summer Tour Dates; Will Perform Unheard New Music on Tour
April 18, 2023

X wrapped a hugely successful Summer tour with the Psychedelic Furs in addition to their annual December X-Mas west coast run where they performed the songs from their 2020 critically acclaimed release, Alphabetland, in addition to the iconic X hits fans know and love from the bands 45-year career.
Outside Lands 2023 Announces Daily Lineups & Single-Day Ticket On SaleOutside Lands 2023 Announces Daily Lineups & Single-Day Ticket On Sale
April 18, 2023

The daily billing promises something for everyone, with Kendrick Lamar, Zedd, Janelle Monáe, J.I.D, Interpol, WILLOW, aespa and more kicking off Friday with powerful and highly anticipated performances. Saturday will bring topline sets from Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, FISHER, Father John Misty, Orville Peck, L’Impératrice and more.
Luke Combs Sends Fan-Voted Single 'Love You Anyway' to Country Radio in Unprecedented MoveLuke Combs Sends Fan-Voted Single 'Love You Anyway' to Country Radio in Unprecedented Move
April 18, 2023

Country superstar and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs’ single, “Love You Anyway,” was shipped to country radio this week after being chosen by his fans in an unprecedented move. With the two options, Combs earned the #1 and #2 most-added songs at country radio this week (“Love You Anyway” and “5 Leaf Clover” respectively.
NLE Choppa Releases Deluxe Edition of Sophomore Album 'Cottonwood 2'NLE Choppa Releases Deluxe Edition of Sophomore Album 'Cottonwood 2'
April 18, 2023

The deluxe edition also includes collaborations with NLE Entertainment’s Gino2x ('Clyde and Dodo'), Russ Millions ('Shake It'), Fridayy ('Will Not Lose'), and arrdee ('Envy'). It makes sense that the rapper's bonus material is largely collaborative given the thrilling link-ups on the standard edition, such as “Cold Game” featuring Rick Ross.
TAMRON HALL Grows to Its Most-Watched Week in Over 2 YearsTAMRON HALL Grows to Its Most-Watched Week in Over 2 Years
April 18, 2023

Wednesday’s broadcast of “Tamron Hall” (on 4/5/23) ranked as the show’s most-watched telecast (1.305 million) on any day since February 2021 – since Wednesday, 2/17/21. Wednesday’s episode featured actress Tatyana Ali and the cast of “On a Wing and a Prayer,” Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham and Jesse Metcalfe.
share