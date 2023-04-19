American Trappist Announce New Album 'Poison Reverse'

The Philadelphia-based band American Trappist is excited to announce their fourth full-length album, Poison Reverse, will be released on June 9th, 2023.

To accompany the announcement, American Trappist has shared the album's lead single "Lamentations."

"'Lamentations' is about coming out to my partner." explains bandleader Joe Michellini. "We had a really hard time at first. We are so in love and were simultaneously realizing that the shape of our love and our relationship had been predefined for us. We desperately wanted to break free from that and redefine our partnership but it wasn't easy and has taken many hours in therapy for both of us.

Anyone who grew up in the church and has already done this work can relate. I also had some anxiety about engaging with my full self as a non-binary person. I didn't have answers. I wasn't sure who I would be if I was really honest with myself. I'm still working on that. The only thing I could promise was change, and that I loved my partner.

I knew she was processing things in her own way but so desperately I wanted this person who was so close to me to be able to comfort me as well. That's a lot to ask of her, and so there's an inherent loneliness that comes from all of this, even though you're working through it together. 'Lamentations' is about that feeling."

"Hannah has a background in modern dance. Before she was an animator that's what she was doing with her life. We both love to dance and decided it would make sense to try and express what we had gone through together with dance. Physical movement is a big part of the band's live show. I love expressing a feeling with my whole body. I'm not a very good dancer but Hannah was willing to teach me.

We rehearsed together and worked with Megan Lynch and Jackie Papanier to bring it to life in a small theater in Philadelphia. We also wanted to bring in a surreal element. I was very inspired by the videos Aldous Harding had made for her album Designer. They were so subtle but so loud at the same time. I wanted to replicate some of that."

Last month, American Trappist shared "Seg Fault," the first single from Poison Reverse which uncovers the hardship of maintaining one's sense of self amidst the tensions of growing older.

American Trappist was formed in 2015 in Philadelphia and has released three full-length albums, including their self-titled debut; Tentanda Via; and The Gate, which American Songwriter called a "welcomed escape, rampant with charismatic post-punk stylings."

Poison Reverse, recorded mostly live with engineer Matt Poirier (The War On Drugs, The National) at Miner St. studios in Philadelphia and mastered by Alan Douches (Angel Olsen, Ratboys) at West West Side in NY, also features Lewie II on bass, Shane Luckenbaugh on drums, and Max Kulicke on guitar.