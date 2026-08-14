American Idol Finalist Gabby Samone Releases New Single SAFE

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Gabby Samone, a finalist on AMERICAN IDOL, has released a new single titled SAFE, along with the announcement of her debut EP, SOFT GIRL ERA. The EP is set to arrive via BMG Music. Written and produced by Selasi, Jeremy J Dot Jones, and Menardini Bridge Timothee, SAFE is described as an R&B-leaning record centered on trust and vulnerability in a relationship.

Earlier this summer, Gabby released her first single from the project, 'Soft Girl Era,' which laid the groundwork for this new chapter: protecting her peace, letting go of old baggage, and refusing to settle for anything less than a love that feels easy. 'Safe' picks up where that story left off. Over warm, intimate production, she moves from guarded to grounded, singing about the fear of falling for someone again after being burned, and the relief of realizing this time it might actually be safe to try.

''Safe' is the emotional heart of Soft Girl Era,' Gabby Samone shares. 'This project is about choosing softness, not as weakness, but as strength. It's about healing, learning to trust again, and allowing yourself to be fully seen without fear. I hope this song gives people permission to let their guard down and remember what it feels like to be loved, to be at peace, and to finally feel safe.'

Together, Soft Girl Era and 'Safe' trace the emotional arc of the EP, from setting boundaries and letting go of what no longer serves her, to fully opening up to a love that finally feels safe. It's a fitting entry point into a project built on vulnerability, healing, and self-reclamation.

SAFE follows Samone's earlier single SOFT GIRL ERA, released earlier in the summer, which introduced themes of protecting one's peace and letting go of past baggage. Together, the two songs trace an emotional arc that will carry through the forthcoming EP. SAFE is available now on streaming platforms.

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