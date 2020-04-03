America To Release HALF CENTURY Box Set To Celebrate 50th Anniversary

The year 2020 marks the 50th Anniversary of music legends America. America Records is proud to release in early June the ultimate 8-disc Anniversary Box Set "Half Century." Produced for release and Compiled by Jeff Larson for America Archives, Containing CD's of rare archival studio recordings consisting of alternate mixes, demos and rehearsals, including several previously unreleased tracks ranging from 1970 - 2000. Along with the re-mastered Bremen 1973 in studio performance and two CD's of Radio Interviews providing an audio overview of the band's career, along with a DVD of Super 8 "Home Movies" (1972-1975) to give fans a behind the scenes look at the early years of this enduring band.

Founding members, Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell (along with former band mate Dan Peek) met in high school in London in the late 1960s and quickly harmonized their way to the top of the charts on the strength of their signature song "A Horse With No Name." America became a global household name and paved the way with an impressive string of hits following the success of their first #1 single. Forty plus years later, these friends are still making music together, touring the world and thrilling audiences with their timeless sound.

From their formative years, America has been a band capable of transcending borders with its uplifting music and positive message. Embracing a rainbow of divergent cultures, America's audiences continue to grow, comprising a loyal legion of first, second and third generation fans, all bearing testament to the group's enduring appeal.

"I think that the ingredients of the America sound are the basic fundamentals that translate internationally," explains Beckley. "The Italians are huge fans of dance music, but they also love a ballad - they're romantic at heart. It's the same in the Far East. A lot of times in these countries, we see people singing along, and they don't really know what the words mean. Music is truly the international language."





Related Articles View More Music Stories