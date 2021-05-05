Alyssa Trahan Releases Debut Album 'Baby Blues & Stilettos' on Vinyl

Independent artist Alyssa Trahan releases her self-produced, debut album Baby Blues & Stilettos on vinyl. The Rochester, N.Y. native created the entire album from her Nashville, Tenn. apartment while the world was locked down. Never one to sit still, Trahan shows off her skills as a multi-instrumentalist by playing close to every instrument on this record, but credits her father as her teacher, who also appears on the record. Listen to Baby Blues & Stilettos here and purchase the vinyl record here.

"I'm so excited to have the album available on vinyl! There's something so magical about a vinyl record spinning on a turntable, it adds a kind of sweetness to the music that can't be matched anywhere else. I can't wait for people to experience that with this record!" says Trahan.

The album debuted at No. 9 on iTunes Top Country Albums chart and No. 41 on iTunes Top New Albums chart. With a total of over 300,000 streams across platforms, Alyssa is already making a name for herself. She has also joined the famed all female singer/songwriter collective Song Suffragettes, making her debut on May 3 at The Listening Room Cafe in Nashville, Tenn.

"Alyssa Trahan's Baby Blues and Stilettos weaves in and out of riffs, chords, and arpeggios as easily as it weaves in and out of moods. In doing so, it provides a fabric that tells the story of so many strong females." - Marissa Bergen, Guitar Girl

"Baby Blues and Stilettos definitely looks the look and walks the walk with well written lyrics along with commensurate music, vocals and harmonies. This CD will help you prepare to face your losses, celebrate your accomplishments and look forward to experiencing a spiritual rebirth." - Denise Labrie, Country Music News

Listen to the new album here: