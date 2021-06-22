Alyssa Trahan Announces 'Baby Blues & Stilettos' Tour

Rising country music star Alyssa Trahan is hitting the road for her upcoming "Baby Blues & Stilettos Tour." The tour will be kicking off July 1st in Fairport, NY to accompany her recently released debut album Baby Blues & Stilettos. Trahan will be in good company opening for some big names such as Maddie & Tae, Molly Hatchet and Tracy Lawrence. Tickets and more information can be found here.



"I am so excited to finally get back on the road with this tour! Performing is such a huge part of what I do and I've felt like a part of me has been missing for the last year and a half. We've got an all-new setlist, including songs from the new record, and I'm so ready to sing and dance with everyone! This tour also includes everything from intimate acoustic shows to large outdoor amphitheaters, including my dream venue called CMAC which is where I went to college, with acts like Maddie & Tae, Tracy Lawrence, and more, so every night is going to be different and special!" says Trahan.



Trahan's vocals and epic songwriting are showcased on her album as she details her experiences with heartbreak, family, and personal relationships. Trahan pulls back the curtain and gives listeners a closer look into who she really is. Alyssa has already made her mark on the country music scene, impressively making the top 10 on iTunes Top Country Albums Chart with her debut album. After a year apart, join Alyssa Trahan on tour to celebrate the return of live music with friends and family.



"Alyssa Trahan's Baby Blues and Stilettos weaves in and out of riffs, chords, and arpeggios as easily as it weaves in and out of moods. In doing so, it provides a fabric that tells the story of so many strong females." - Marissa Bergen, Guitar Girl Magazine



"Baby Blues and Stilettos definitely looks the look and walks the walk with well written lyrics along with commensurate music, vocals and harmonies. This CD will help you prepare to face your losses, celebrate your accomplishments and look forward to experiencing a spiritual rebirth." - Denise Labrie, Country Music News

"Baby Blues & Stilettos Tour" Dates:

July 1 - Fairport, N.Y. - Smokin Hot Chicks BBQ

July 2 - Batavia, N.Y. - Batavia Downs w/ Molly Hatchet

July 3 - Le Roy, N.Y. - Private Event

July 8 - Rochester, N.Y. - Sunset Lock Tour (Colonial Belle)

July 9 - Fairport, N.Y. - Iron Smoke Distillery

July 10 - Canandaigua, N.Y. - CMAC

July 11 - Canandaigua, N.Y. - Peacemaker Brewing Co.

July 17 - Kingston Springs, Tenn. - Kingston Springs Farmers Market

July 25 - Perry, N.Y. - Silver Lake Twin Drive-In w/ Maddie & Tae

Aug. 4 - Rochester, N.Y. - Bands at Barnard w/ Draw The Line

Aug. 5 - Rochester, N.Y. - Native Eatery

Aug. 6 - Henrietta, N.Y. - Nashvilles

Aug. 7 - Rochester, N.Y. - Russell Station Bar & Grill

Aug. 11 - Rochester, N.Y. - The Penthouse at One East Ave.

Aug. 12 - Fairport, N.Y. - B-Side

Aug. 13 - Penn Yan, N.Y. - Silverbird Woodfired

Aug. 14 - ER, N.Y. - Daryl Pierson Fundraiser

Aug. 14 - Farmington, N.Y. - Club Remedy @ Finger Lakes Gaming

Aug. 21 - Kingston Springs, Tenn. - Kingston Springs Farmers Market

Aug. 27 - Rochester, N.Y. - Marge's Lakeside Inn

Aug. 28 - Le Roy, N.Y. - Jam at the Ridge w/ Tracy Lawrence

Aug. 29 - Rochester, N.Y. - Private Event

Oct. 1 - Vernon, N.Y. - Nothin Fancy Country Rock Saloon

Oct. 2 - Rochester, N.Y. - Homesteads for Hope Annual BBQ