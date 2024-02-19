Aluna Shares Euphoric MAFRO Remix Of Route 94 Collab 'Underwater'

Dance pop icon Aluna links up with emerging UK production talent MAFRO for a sublime remix of her 2023 fan favourite ‘Underwater', out on 16th February.

Eclectic electronic artist MAFRO shows off his craft with this uptempo take on ‘Underwater', shrouding Aluna's distorted vocal in waves of synth. The original, produced by dubstep legend Route 94 and a highlight from Aluna's acclaimed sophomore album MYCELiUM last year, sees melodies float in a sea of analog sounds.

It follows the recently released remix of fellow MYCELiUM banger ‘The Way I'm Wired' by rising electronic producer and DJ KILIMANJARO.

Singer/songwriter Aluna Francis is one-half of the 2012-formed U.K. electronic duo AlunaGeorge and builds upon that act's sound in a solo context to venture further into eclectic dance-pop territory. She debuted with 2020's stylistically elastic Renaissance, with several standalone singles appearing in 2021 and 2022.

MAFRO makes emotional electronic music that swings between melancholy and club euphoria. Growing up in North London with a Trinidadian mother and an Irish father, MAFRO's home was filled with a blend of steel pan-infused Soca beats and traditional Irish melodies, as well as UK Garage and RnB, all of which inspired his music-making.

MAFRO has flourished as one of the UK's most promising new talents since the launch of his debut EP, Bloom, in 2023, and his recent Higher EP. He has been recognised as “dance music's upcoming breakthrough act” in NME's Top 100, gained support across the board at BBC R1, and covered Spotify's UK House Music playlist for 5 consecutive weeks.

He also launched his live show in 2023 supporting SG Lewis, Jungle, Friendly Fires and Bonobo, and performed at festivals Field Day and Lost Village over the summer. The multi-instrumentalist, producer and songwriter also cut his teeth co-writing and co-producing for huge global names including TSHA & Aluna, Ellie Goulding & Gregory Porter, and Diplo's huge breakbeat anthem ‘Let You Go'.

MAFRO's fresh uptempo take on ‘Underwater' is a welcome reminder of the power of Aluna and Route 94's original creation.