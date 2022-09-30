Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Aluna & MK Link Up on New Single 'Kiss It Better'

Aluna & MK Link Up on New Single 'Kiss It Better'

The jetsetting official video for their single 'Nowhere To Hide' also dropped earlier this month.

Sep. 30, 2022  

Platinum-selling stars Aluna and MK have joined forces for the first time on new single 'Kiss It Better', out 30th September.

Combining euphoric breakdowns and a slick, pulsating bassline with Aluna's sensual vocals, 'Kiss It Better' is vocal-driven dance music at its very best. The track sees her continue her flurry of recent collaborative releases that includes 'Mine O' Mine' with Jayda G, 'Nowhere To Hide' with Prettyboy D-O and Kooldrink, and 'Follow You' with Kornel Kovacs. The jetsetting official video for 'Nowhere To Hide' also dropped earlier this month.

"During my pandemic Twitch era where I was DJing from my living room every week, I started to get to know who the pioneers of dance music were and who was making the freshest stuff now," Aluna explains. "MK is both of those things so naturally I wanted to work with him. Turns out we were both looking for each other so when we finally got into the studio it felt like something that was a long time coming. 'Kiss It Better' is a contrast of MK's raw techno roots and my yearning story of lovers helping each other through those hard times we've all been through."

Aluna is one half of AlunaGeorge and builds upon the UK electronic duo's sound in a solo context to venture further into eclectic dance-pop territory. She debuted with 2020's stylistically elastic Renaissance, with follow-up standalone singles 'Trouble' and 'Forget About Me' appearing in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Boasting over six hundred million career streams, MK is one of the most idolised figures from the world of dance music. With over 30 years in the game, he is best known for his revered remixes of 'Push The Feeling On' by Nightcrawlers and 'Look Right Through' by Storm Queen, as well as his platinum-selling global hit '17', which has sold more than one million copies in the UK alone. '17' was preceded by 'Piece of Me' in 2016, another platinum-selling record to add to MK's pile of growing accolades.

Bringing together two masters of the genre, 'Kiss It Better' is an infectious house jam with serious crossover appeal.

Listen to the new single here:

