Alternative Rock Band The Lyricals Start 2024 Strong With A Roar To Negativity In 'Scoundrel Church'

With much more music in store for 2024, this is going to be the year for this up-and-coming duo.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

The Lyricals returned with the release of their new single ‘Scoundrel Church' on Friday 5th January 2024. The single is a Alternative Rock/Punk anthem offering heavy riffs and infectious rhythms alongside the band's flavour of introspective songwriting.

The follows the successful release of ‘Last Call' which saw the highest number of airplays in the band's history including Radio Lewes, Radio, Only Rock Radio and more. Following a hiatus from releasing music, The Lyricals are back with a strong bite in their most polished release to date.

The Lyricals are a dual-fronted rock band made up of Josh Bovington and Dino Mensano. Sharing a strong passion for music, the pair wasted no time learning how to produce their own music in Josh's bedroom armed only with one guitar, one keyboard, and an iPad. The band developed their own signature sound over time, drawing from their favourite artists across genres such as rock, synthwave, funk and electronic.

“We love so many different types of music, we end up bringing them all together in a crazy way!” Dino stated about their sound.

With ‘Scoundrel Church' The Lyricals bring forward their new era of genre-bending rock and are gearing up nicely for their upcoming album ‘The Big Ride' due to release later this year. There are exciting things coming from this duo, this is not a band to sleep on as we ride into this new year.

Drawing influences from a range of acts such as Foo Fighters, The Cribs, Muse and The Beach Boys, The Lyricals invite you all to join them on an epic ride to their upcoming album. With much more music in store for 2024, this is going to be the year for this up-and-coming duo.

Listen to the new single here:



