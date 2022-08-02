Alter Bridge Release Debut Single 'Silver Tongue' From Upcoming Album 'Pawns & Kings'

On the heels of their recently-announced seventh studio album Pawns & Kings, acclaimed rockers Alter Bridge have released the debut single - the metal-leaning track "Silver Tongue." Known for the signature dual-guitar attack that is backed by a driving rhythm section, "Silver Tongue" is one of the harder songs in the band's recent catalog.

The quartet comprised of Myles Kennedy on vocals/guitars, Mark Tremonti on guitars/vocals, Brian Marshall on bass and Scott Phillips on drums have delivered an infectious metal song and an instant classic in the Alter Bridge canon.

The song is currently available via all digital service providers and all digital pre-orders will receive an instant download of the single along with the previously released album closer "Pawns & Kings." The music video for "Silver Tongue" follows two characters who fall under the spell of a painting that comes to life.

The painting drags the characters into a dark world and forces them to fight for survival in a classic battle of good versus evil. The animated music video for "Silver Tongue" was created and directed by Ollie Jones of Better Feeling Films (Myles Kennedy, Prodigy, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets) and is now available.

Pawns & Kings - the band's seventh studio album - is scheduled for worldwide release on October 14th via Napalm Records. The album is comprised of 10 all-new epic tracks that are sure to garner the band new fans around the globe while satiating their fervent supporters that have been patiently waiting for new music from the band.

The band released a lyric video for the title track that was released and spawned over 250K views in less than 5 days. Pawns & Kings found Alter Bridge reuniting with longtime collaborator and producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette to create a collection of memorable new additions to the band's impressive catalog.

From the opening riffs of "This Is War" to the title track album closer "Pawns & Kings," Alter Bridge returns with an album of intense tracks that were born after the cycle for their last album was cut short by the global pandemic. Songs like "Dead Among The Living," "Silver Tongue" and "Holiday" showcase the signature songwriting the band is known for.

The album offers numerous epic adventures, with three songs clocking in over six minutes each. The opus "Fable Of The Silent Son" clocks in at 8:29 and is the longest recorded song in the band's catalog - a distinction held by "Blackbird" until now. Mark Tremonti steps out of his backing vocal role to take the lead on "Stay," an introspective ballad that is sure to become a fan favorite live.

Alter Bridge will be touring extensively in support of Pawns & Kings. The band has already announced a tour of Europe for November and December that will make 25 stops over the course of six weeks. The tour kicks off November 1st in Germany and will make stops in Denmark, Sweden, Spain and others before it wraps on December 12th at O2 Arena in the United Kingdom. Longtime friends Halestorm and Mammoth WVH will lend their support on the upcoming European tour.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

Nov 1 - HAMBURG, GERMANY - Sporthalle

Nov 2 - COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - Falconer

Nov 4 - PARTILLE, SWEDEN - Partille Arena

Nov 5 - OSLO, NORWAY - Sentrum Scene

Nov 7 - KATOWICE, POLAND - MCK

Nov 9 - ESCH-SUR-ALZETTE, LUXEMBOURG - Rockhal

Nov 11 - BERLIN, GERMANY - Columbiahalle

Nov 12 - HLAVNÍ MĚSTO PRAHA, CZECH REPUBLIC - O2 Universum

Nov 14 - BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - Budapest Arena

Nov 16 - PARIS, FRANCE - Palais Des Sports

Nov 18 - MADRID, SPAIN - Vistalegre

Nov 20 - BARCELONA, SPAIN - Razzmataz1

Nov 22 - MUNICH, GERMANY - Zenith

Nov 23 - ZÜRICH, SWITZERLAND - Samsung Hall

Nov 25 - ASSAGO, ITALY - Mediolanum Forum

Nov 26 - ZAGREB, CROATIA - Dom Sportova

Nov 28 - VIENNA, AUSTRIA - Wiener Stadthalle

Nov 30 - KÖLN, GERMANY - Palladium

Dec 1 - AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - Ziggo Dome

Dec 5 - NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - Motorpoint Arena

Dec 6 - GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - OVO Hydro Arena

Dec 8 - DUBLIN, IRELAND - 3 Arena

Dec 9 - MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AO Arena

Dec 11 - BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Resorts World Arena

Dec 12 - LONDON, ENGLAND - O2 Arena