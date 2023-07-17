Alt/Post-Hardcore Band Watersdeep To Release Single 'Sweet Dreams Of Self Deprivation' Off New EP, July 28

The track is a highlight from their EP, Fading Lights, available for streaming on the same day.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 3 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19
Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album as Heavy MakeUp Photo 4 Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album

Emo/post-hardcore group Watersdeep is back with their latest single, "Sweet Dreams of Self Deprivation,", set for release on July 28th. The track is a highlight from their EP, Fading Lights, available for streaming on the same day.

With their classic angst and energy, strong vocals and heavy guitars give way to orchestra samples and experimental effects. Lyrics are described as addressing, "the concept of turning to destructive coping mechanisms during difficult times, and how it can lead to vicious cycles of pain, anguish, and suffering." Anabelle Iratni (ex Cradle of Filth) is featured on vocals and orchestration. It is high quality metalcore at its finest - a likeness to Ice Nine Kills, Senses Fail, A Skylit Drive, Blessthefall, My Chemical Romance is evident.

Based in Washington, D.C., Watersdeep is composed of Gabe Jaar (lead vocals), Rohan Enamandra (guitar and backing vocals), Brandon Jones (guitar), and Ize Ryan (bass). With a myriad of influences, they fit well into the modern hardcore scene while still paying homage to the emo bands of yesteryear. In 2020, Alt Press lauded them as "a powerful up-and-comer in the alternative emo scene." Their EP Fading Lights also features recent single "The Sadness in Her Eyes," which was praised by Alchemical Records for its poignant take on depression. Other standout tracks include "Let It Burn" and its acoustic counterpart, which was a favorite of the group's friend Claire who passed away last year. It was included on the EP in her memory.

"Sweet Dreams of Self Deprivation" was produced and mixed by the group at Enamandra's house. The idea for the track was conceived by Enamandra after toying with his 8 string guitar, making it the first 8-string recording for Watersdeep. The concept of the song, "a wake up call for anyone who feels that they are holding themselves back from living their best possible life," reflects the core of the group's agenda. They provide their audience with an outlet for their frustrations, ultimately sending a message of hope.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
X Announces Newly Rescheduled Dates following June Postponement Photo
X Announces Newly Rescheduled Dates following June Postponement

X have announced the rescheduled tour dates that were unfortunately postponed last month due to an unforeseen medical emergency procedure with a band member. After a short recovery, the band is intact and currently on tour through July 30. The rescheduled dates begin August 27 in Chicago and continue on through September 9 in Tennessee.

2
Jauz Releases Euphoric New Album Rise of the Wise Photo
Jauz Releases Euphoric New Album 'Rise of the Wise'

‘Rise of The Wise’ showcases Jauz’s talent, artistry, and growth as an internationally acclaimed DJ and producer and cleverly alludes to his successful debut album. No stranger to wide success, Jauz’s debut album, ‘The Wise & The Wicked’, made a name for itself by hitting the top charts of iTunes Dance within just 90 minutes of the release.

3
Singer/Songwriter Sonya Glass To Release Acoustic Ballad Horoscope This Month Photo
Singer/Songwriter Sonya Glass To Release Acoustic Ballad 'Horoscope' This Month

Indie singer-songwriter Sonya Glass has returned with her latest single, 'Horoscope,' set for release on July 28th.

4
Wild Black Reveals Label Debut with Next Door Records Photo
Wild Black Reveals Label Debut with Next Door Records

Toronto based Wild Black reveals her new single “Stay Dreamin’” alongside a video capturing a collage of adventures during a Californian road trip of self-discovery. Blending influences of disco, 80’s and 90’s pop, dance, rock, and RnB into her genre-fluid alternative pop sound, “Stay Dreamin’” is Wild Black’s debut release with her new label.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
FUNNY GIRL