Alt.Pop Duo Anaté Release Brooding “One Last Time”

Italy/Germany-based, collaborative Alt/Pop duo Anaté have released their latest single, "One Last Time" - available now.

The song is from their debut album, Confessions, due out this Fall.

Composed of singer-songwriter Ana and central producer Andrea, the pair say the song is about addictions and recurrent mistakes.

"It doesn't point out any specific one," they explain. "An unhealthy relationship, substance abuse, addiction to a bad job, self-harm, etc...

"It was inspired by the thought of how most of us experience some of this in our life."

Produced while Andrea was traveling through Croatia, the electronic track is dark and brooding, surrounded by layered synths and Ana's rich, echoing vocals.

Anaté was formed in 2019 when Andrea was searching for a vocalist to work with for a trip-hop project. When he could find no one who fit the bill, a friend suggested Ana, who ended up sending Andrea "an awesome melody and perfect lyrics". Meeting for the first time in Brussels merely weeks later, the pair decided their musical chemistry was undeniable and continued to collaborate together. Ana lives in Berlin, and is trained in classical piano. Andrea is based out of Milan, and in addition to producing, has a background playing guitar in various bands for over a decade. Anaté's influences encompass a broad range of genres and artists, including brit-pop, trip-hop, Pink Floyd, Lenny Kravitz, Massive Attack, and Sade.

Since joining forces, the pair has produced over 20 songs, with a majority of them recorded remotely. Anaté has also been featured in several music outlets and magazines, including Notion, Vents, and Music Crowns, A&R Factory, among others.

"One Last Time" is available now.