Rising LA-via-Philadelphia alt-pop artist Kevitch teams up with SCayos and Sara Kawai for “Wild Thoughts.” The track marks the third single from an upcoming compilation project created at Nettwerk & its lofi brand Cosmo Kuma's first-ever beatcamp last summer in Malibu. Singles will be releasing weekly until the full project's arrival at DSPs on April 26.

“Wild Thoughts…started with Sara making the main harp riff,” shared SCayos. “When she started playing the arpeggios, everyone in the room stopped and just immediately started vibing to it. I then put the drums in while Kevitch was messing around with some melodies. The melodies she was singing were supposed to be scratch vocals that she would use to write lyrics to, but we liked them so much that we just used her mumbles as the main melody. I also added a vocal take layering her melodies and the track came together quite quickly!”

“I loved working on this track with SCayos & Sara Kawai!" adds Kevitch. "Each one of us brought something different to the table and it was so cool coming together at Nettwerk's Beatcamp to create. Cant wait for everyone to hear!"

“I knew the moment I started the session that we would make some beautiful art,” Kawai shared. “With SCayos' sick and clean drum pockets and Kevitch's soft and sweet vocals, I was excited to create what came to be “Wild Thoughts”. The whole beat retreat experience was so inspiring, working with people I haven't worked with before and even with people I've looked up to as producers. Looking out into the Malibu ocean was just a plus, but the people and experiences made it all so memorable.”

Taking place over three days with three hour sessions on three different floors of a rented Airbnb, Nettwerk's inaugural beatcamp produced nearly 60 songs from 20 different artists. Some were made in a bathroom, some on vintage Japanese mics, and some simply on iPhones on balconies overlooking a glittering harvest moon. The laid-back, soothing album compiles the best tracks from the retreat.

ABOUT KEVITCH

After releasing a pair of esoteric singles in 2020 and 2021 that reached over 27M streams, the Philly born-and-raised lo-fi R&B artist, born Lindsey Kevitch, reemerged in February with her single “Secrets.”

Such as the title itself, Kevitch has proven that she knows a lot about secrets - as she has kept details surrounding her identity and artistry mostly private. With 135K+ Instagram followers and solely focused on her craft, Kevitch has now been revealing several chill-pop anthems, which will culminate in her debut EP Secrets this summer.

Upon her return in 2023, Kevitch previously released “Sunrise,” which has generated over 25M streams and “IDC,” which has amassed 2.7M streams. The atmospheric pair of tracks offered heavenly previews of what was to follow on her July debut EP Secrets as she evokes celestial imagery and passionate scenes that leave opportunities for the listener's imagination to wander. Music from the Secrets EP has garnered support from Ones To Watch, Under The Radar, PopDust, Early Rising, SHEESH, NYLON Manila, and more, as well as Spotify's Chill Vibes and New Pop Picks playlists.

Living in Philadelphia, New York, and Los Angeles, Kevitch has been steeped in some of the most creative communities from a young age. Currently based in Venice, California, Kevitch had attended New York City's The New School for their acclaimed Jazz Studies program, but her initial music career was quickly detoured by pursuing other creative endeavors.

Kevitch is no stranger to going against the grain and going with her instincts instead. With having full creative control of what she makes, Kevitch has found greater clarity about her purpose as an artist and a self-understanding she hopes might ultimately imprint upon her listeners.

ABOUT SCAYOS

SCayos is a prolific lofi artist/producer hailing from Mumbai, India. A former student at Boston's Berklee College of Music, the young artist blends soothing and comforting beats with jazzy, hip-hop energy, with artistic influences ranging from Maurice Ravel to Kanye West, Daniel Caesar to Frank Ocean. The result is a listening experience perfect for reflection, adventure, and naps.

SCayos began his musical journey at a young age; he's played piano since age 5 and began making beats since age 12. But it took until the start of 2023 for a key evolution in his artistry to take place; the introduction of his own vocals into his music. His debut LP Whatever Happens, Happens received praise from Lyrical Lemonade, Soul Bounce, Kind of Consistent and more.

ABOUT SARA KAWAI

Sara Kawai is an LA-based performance and studio harpist originally from Boston and has been playing the harp for 16 years, and producing for 6. Originally trained in classical harp, Sara has begun to venture into a genre-less era of music, contributing her classical background to the world of hip-hop and R&B.

Sara has performed with artists such as Blxst, 24kGoldn, Roddy Rich, Pink Sweat$, Guapdad4000, Mereba, Kalan Frfr, Kehlani, Zacari, Sabrina Claudio, and more. Her most recent performance involved performing harp with October London for his first live television debut for Jimmy Kimmel! Live.

In addition to live performances, she also has in-studio experience writing and collaborating with various producers and artists like Monte Booker, Brandy, Wondagurl, 6LACK, Louie Lastic, UMI, Medasin, and many more. Her most notable cuts include Destin Conrad & Kiana Lede's “Unpredictable”, Zacari & Isaiah Rashad's “Bliss”, Ambre & Mack Keane's “ELEVATE”, Yuna's “Relax Your Mind”, UMI's “Broken Bottle Reimagined”, Reggie Becton's “Call (Acoustic)”, ASTN's EP “Where Do We Go From Here” and more.

Moving forward, Sara is looking to impact various spaces in music by bringing the grace and beauty of the harp to more live and studio performances, record production and by working with artists who have been pushing the envelope and making a further impact on the evolving landscape of music, art, and entertainment.

Photo Credit: Gaptooth Shorty