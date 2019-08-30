Beloved indie pop band Alphabeat have announced their highly anticipated fourth studio album Don't Know What's Cool Anymore, arriving November 1st and preceded today by the album's infectious title track - available now via Atlantic Records. "I Don't Know What's Cool Anymore" marks the bands second new single of 2019, seeing the six-piece troupe staying true to their power pop roots. The release follows their comeback single "Shadows," which recently broke into the Top 20 on Billboard's Dance/Club Chart, boasts over 4 million streams and has spent over 22 weeks on the Top 10 airplay chart in their native Denmark.

"We have never felt stronger as a band - and as friends" said Alphabeat. "There is so much renewed energy, lust, wildness, friendship, words and melodies we need to get out and when listening to our forthcoming album I think one can clearly sense what fellowship we have together."

Since bursting onto the scene in 2006 with their debut single "Fascination," Alphabeat has gone on to earn worldwide critical acclaim and adoration among pop music fans. Having sold more than 1 million albums/singles and boasting five top 30 singles in the UK, the group has been praised for their "dance-floor-pop that can live far off the dance floor" by the New York Times and more. Back together after a six-year hiatus, Alphabeat's comeback was deemed "a triumphant return" by Billboard who concluded "the feel-good, dance party bop proves that even years apart can't hold back their pop prowess."

The band has spent the spring/summer back on the road, playing shows around the world including their first UK headline show in London since their hiatus and to over 100,000 [ep[;e pm the Danish festival circuit. They also performed a triumphant US set at SXSW earlier this year, which was praised as a "critics pick" by the Austin American-Statesman while Austin360 declared "Alphabeat might be the best pop band in the world."

Alphabeat consists of: Stine Bramsen (vocals), Anders SG (vocals), Anders Bønløkk (guitar/keys), Anders Reinholdt (bass), Troels Møller (drums) and Ramus Nagel (keys).

Listen to the titular lead single here:





Related Articles View More Music Stories