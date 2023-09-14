Almost Famous Friends Release 'If You Need Me' Pop-Punk Anthem

"If U Need Me," narrates the tale of a fleeting, intense love that transforms from heaven to hell in the blink of an eye.

Sep. 14, 2023

In their first major release since 2016's I'm Not Who I Want To Be, Austin's Almost Famous Friends have released a game-changing new music video for "If You Need Me."

Drawing inspiration from esteemed acts such as Fall Out Boy, Good Charlotte, and Hawthorne Heights, Almost Famous Friends have earned their title as the 'Chronic Sad Boys' of Austin. Since their inception in 2014, the band's relentless pursuit of musical excellence, spearheaded by lead vocalist and guitarist Tristan Wilson's potent songwriting, has led them to connect deeply with fans seeking both emotional depth and explosive live performances.

"If U Need Me," narrates the tale of a fleeting, intense love that transforms from heaven to hell in the blink of an eye. Influenced by the rhythmic qualities of All American Rejects' "Stab My Back," the song's defining essence was born during a solitary moment on Tristan's porch, contemplating confusion and regrets. The track evolved from a one-take front porch acoustic performance, initially known as "Healing," to its current form, an impassioned confession of infatuation.

Recorded in the summer of 2019 with Overcast Recordings' Kieran Krebs, "If U Need Me" was temporarily held back due to pandemic-related touring restrictions, making the band's return to the scene all the more anticipated.

"For our fans and those who have helped us grow, we want them to know that we are infinitely grateful for their love and support that got us here," says Tristan Wilson. "Without the backbone that is our community and our family and friends, we'd still be lost and without fuel. We hope we can show the rest of the world that being open-minded, accepting, true to yourself, and loving others unconditionally is the surest path to making the most of this life."

You can stream "If U Need Me" now and keep an eye out for the music video later this year.

Rising from the heart of Austin, Texas, Almost Famous Friends has emerged as a captivating force in the pop-punk realm. Since their formation in 2014, the band has relentlessly pursued musical excellence, infusing their emotionally charged music with an electrifying dynamism that leaves audiences captivated. Their unique sound, blending contemporary influences with early 2000s emotional pop-punk, has garnered praise from outlets such as New Noise Magazine, AMBY, and more. The band is made up of Tristan Wilson on vocals, Aris Manasco on drums, Hunter Sharpe on guitar, Colton Kincaid on bass, and Remy Manasco on guitar.

For fans of: Early 00s pop punk, Neck Deep, Brand New, Foo Fighters



