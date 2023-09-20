Almost Famous Friends (ATX) Release 'If U Need Me' Music Video

In their first major release since 2016's I'm Not Who I Want To Be, Austin's Almost Famous Friends (for fans of pop-punk, Neck Deep, Brand New) have released an energetic new music video for their single "If You Need Me."

"If You Need Me" is a story about a quickly lit, and just as quickly diffused, love interest that went from heaven to hell in 24 hours or less (or your money back guaranteed.) The song was born in a way I imagine most great rock songs are, alone on the porch with nothing but a guitar, a smoke, and a head full of confusion and regrets to ponder." (Tristan WIlson)

The production of the "If You Need Me" music video was an intricate labor of love, meticulously planned down to the smallest detail, with a deliberate focus on creating a vivid contrast between light and dark visuals to amplify the song's message. The team's long-held desire for a rain set finally came true thanks to Made Kulture studio in Houston, after months of coordination for outfits, props, and instruments, resulting in a chaotic yet celebratory shoot that perfectly captured the essence of the song.

"The shoot was nothing short of a chaotic celebration that the song ultimately deserved," confesses Tristan

You can stream "If You Need Me" and watch the music video now.