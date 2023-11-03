Ally Brooke Unwraps Her Holiday EP 'Under The Tree'

You better watch out, you better not pout! I'm telling you why: Multi-platinum global pop superstar and EMMY-Award winner Ally Brooke is coming to town with the release of her highly anticipated holiday EP Under The Tree, out today.

“The holidays are my favorite time of year! There is nothing like it and I'm beyond thrilled to have my EP,” Ally shared. “I love that the holidays bring out goodness in people and to have that reflected in my EP means everything to me. The magic is in us all! ☃️”

The dashing EP features the original title track “Under The Tree” along with three classic holiday carols. “My original “Under the Tree” is such a fun upbeat one that I know my fans are going to fall in love with! It means joy and love to me, being with your loved ones and having love in your heart,” Brooke explained.

Under The Tree follows the release of “Gone To Bed,” Ally's first new music offering since 2022, and first release with her new label SNAFU Records, where she is reunited with Fifth Harmony's A&R Joey Arbagey. The duo first collaborated during Brooke's time in Fifth Harmony and cranked out massive hits like “Work From Home,” “Worth It,” “That's My Girl,” and more. To date, the girl group has sold over 33 million records worldwide and accumulated over 5 billion global streams.

Gather Santa's helpers and get ready to jingle all the way through the holiday season with Under The Tree!

Photo credit: Robbie Joseph