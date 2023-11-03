Ally Brooke Unwraps Her Holiday EP 'Under The Tree'

The dashing EP features the original title track “Under The Tree” along with three classic holiday carols. 

By: Nov. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 4 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards

Ally Brooke Unwraps Her Holiday EP 'Under The Tree'

You better watch out, you better not pout! I'm telling you why: Multi-platinum global pop superstar and EMMY-Award winner Ally Brooke is coming to town with the release of her highly anticipated holiday EP Under The Tree, out today. 

“The holidays are my favorite time of year! There is nothing like it and I'm beyond thrilled to have my EP,” Ally shared. “I love that the holidays bring out goodness in people and to have that reflected in my EP means everything to me. The magic is in us all! ☃️”

The dashing EP features the original title track “Under The Tree” along with three classic holiday carols. “My original “Under the Tree” is such a fun upbeat one that I know my fans are going to fall in love with! It means joy and love to me, being with your loved ones and having love in your heart,” Brooke explained.

Under The Tree follows the release of “Gone To Bed,” Ally's first new music offering since 2022, and first release with her new label SNAFU Records, where she is reunited with Fifth Harmony's A&R Joey Arbagey. The duo first collaborated during Brooke's time in Fifth Harmony and cranked out massive hits like “Work From Home,” “Worth It,” “That's My Girl,” and more. To date, the girl group has sold over 33 million records worldwide and accumulated over 5 billion global streams.

Gather Santa's helpers and get ready to jingle all the way through the holiday season with Under The Tree!

Photo credit: Robbie Joseph



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Kevin Drews New Solo Album Aging Photo
Kevin Drew's New Solo Album 'Aging'

Kevin Drew is thrilled to release his most vulnerable, minimal solo album to date - Aging. Aging's sonic profile sits in a similar place as beloved Broken Social Scene songs like “Lover's Spit,” “Anthems For A Seventeen Year-Old Girl,” and “The Sweetest Kill” – beautifully dark, richly melodic, and tinted with shades of melancholy and longing.

2
Video: Skilla Baby Empowers Women In New Visual To Viral Single Bae Photo
Video: Skilla Baby Empowers Women In New Visual To Viral Single 'Bae'

Skilla Baby continues to grow into one of the fans favorite new rappers, dropping countless hot records, keeping his audience tuned in. The Detroit sensation's relaxed style of flow combined with his catchy lyrics and caption-worthy punchlines, continues to win the hearts and ears of fans and celebrities alike. Watch the new music video!

3
Vinnie Paolizzi Is Just Getting Started With New Single Ahead Of Me Photo
Vinnie Paolizzi Is Just Getting Started With New Single 'Ahead Of Me'

The first few lines of Vinnie Paolizzi's new single, “Ahead of Me,” are a hopeful, vintage-tinged proclamation that he's only getting started: “I'm not done / At least not for good / I've got a few more miles / Under this hood.”

4
The Orion Experiences The Cult Of Dionysus Hits 100,000,000 Streams Photo
The Orion Experience's 'The Cult Of Dionysus' Hits 100,000,000 Streams

THE ORION EXPERIENCE's viral hit 'The Cult of Dionysus' reaches 100 million Spotify streams, announces release of Cosmicandy: Deluxe Edition and NYC live show on Dec. 3.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARMONY
& JULIET
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
SIX