Allison Russell Shares New Single Featuring Brandi Carlile

Allison Russell has shared a new single "You're Not Alone" featuring Brandi Carlile. Written and produced by Russell, "You're Not Alone" is an inspiring meditation on the power of ancestral strength and the essential nature of community.

The track's exquisite string arrangement is performed by SistaStrings, which includes Monique Ross and Chauntee Ross. Larissa Maestro is also featured in the strings section. (A version of the song originally appeared on Our Native Daughters' acclaimed 2019 debut album.)

Russell will join Carlile on several tour dates throughout the summer and fall including two nights at Red Rocks on September 9th and 10th. Both Russell and Carlile recently performed with Joni Mitchell at her historic Newport Folk Festival set.

On her debut solo album, the critically acclaimed Outside Child (produced by Dan Knobler), Allison Russell, the poet, singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, activist and co-founder of Our Native Daughters and Birds of Chicago, unpacks her youth in searing detail. She sings about deliverance and redemption, about the places, people and realizations that helped her survive and claim her freedom.

"It's an album of strength and affirmation, not victimization," said The New York Times in their profile on Russell. Following the release of Outside Child, Russell performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Ellen, Late Night With Stephen Colbert, CBS This Morning, made her Opry debut and appeared at the Country Music Hall of Fame. She performed at the 2022 GRAMMY's Premiere Ceremony and is set to make her Austin City Limits debut on October 22nd.

For Russell, and Outside Child, the accolades continue to mount. They include three 2022 Americana Award nominations, two International Folk Music Award wins, 2022 Juno nomination for 'Songwriter of the Year,' and her first-ever Juno Award win for Contemporary Roots Album of the Year. Last year, Russell received two 2021 Americana Awards nominations, won three Canadian Folk Music Awards, two UK Americana Music Awards, and was nominated for three GRAMMY Awards (her first ever GRAMMY nods).

Russell also announced a book deal with Flatiron/MacMillan for her debut novel, a memoir based on her life and the material that inspired Outside Child.

Allison Russell is on tour throughout North America, the UK and Europe throughout 2022. Highlights include a run of dates opening for Carlile and dates with Nathaniel Rateliff. A full list of tour dates can be found below.

Listen to the new single here:

TOUR DATES

w/ Brandi Carlile #

w/ Nathaniel Rateliff *

w/ Lady Nade^

Aug 18: Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD#

Aug 19: Bethel Woods, Bethel, NY#

Aug 20: The Mann, Philadelphia, PA#

Aug 24: Omeara, London, UK^

Aug 27: The Long Road Festival, Bottesford, UK

Aug 29: Paradiso, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Sept 03: KCRW Summer Nights, Los Angeles, CA

Sept 09: Red Rocks, Morrison, CO#

Sept 10: Red Rocks, Morrison, CO #

Sept 13: Leader Bank Pavilion, Boston, MA*

Sept 14: Americana Music Festival - Nashville, TN

Sept 15: Radio City Music Hall, New York City, NY*

Sept 30: Mempho Music Festival, Memphis, TN