Allie X Takes The Pleasure With The Pain On New Single 'Black Eye'

Pop savant Allie X ushers fans into her next chapter with her new single “Black Eye,” a taste of what's ahead for the beloved musical multi-hyphenate.

Built like a pop nesting doll cocooned in drum machine, bass synth, and string machine, “Black Eye” finds Allie layering icy, industrial production with her singularly evocative vocals as she turns the page to a bold, profound new artistic journey.

“Everything that's to come is an experiment in trusting my own creative instincts and no one else's, fighting for my freedom creatively, professionally, and personally. This track and all to come is an effort to create a surreal yet truthful reflection of myself in a very strange world,” says Allie.

“Black Eye” is propulsive and dramatic, in equal measure gothic and inviting, inspired by influences like The Human League and New Order – in typical Allie fashion, a total departure from her last project, 2020's introspective and sparse Cape God. “It's about continually getting punched and embracing it,” says Allie with a wink.

The “Black Eye” single artwork continues Allie X's emphasis on overseeing the creative holistically; with dramatically black-winged eyes and a sharply flayed white collar, Allie stands confidently – matching the message of the song – summoning a further onslaught of pain, ready to take it on. “Bring it on,” she says. “If it hurts, I must be doing something right.”

Over the past decade, Allie X has cemented herself in the pop pantheon as one of music's sharpest, most insightful, and trendsetting artists, producers, and songwriters, having written hits for luminaries like Troye Sivan, BTS, Betty Who, and many more.

With four critically acclaimed and incredibly beloved projects to her name – 2015's Collxtion I, 2017's CollXtion II, 2018's Super Sunset, and 2020's Cape God – Allie continues to demonstrate a bold, singular visual and sonic palate and command seemingly light years ahead of the competition.=

More to come soon….

Photo credit: Marcus Cooper