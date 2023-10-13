Allie X Takes The Pleasure With The Pain On New Single 'Black Eye'

Allie X unveils propulsive new single "Black Eye" with a mix of pleasure and pain.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

Allie X Takes The Pleasure With The Pain On New Single 'Black Eye'

Pop savant Allie X ushers fans into her next chapter with her new single “Black Eye,” a taste of what's ahead for the beloved musical multi-hyphenate.

Built like a pop nesting doll cocooned in drum machine, bass synth, and string machine, “Black Eye” finds Allie layering icy, industrial production with her singularly evocative vocals as she turns the page to a bold, profound new artistic journey.

“Everything that's to come is an experiment in trusting my own creative instincts and no one else's, fighting for my freedom creatively, professionally, and personally. This track and all to come is an effort to create a surreal yet truthful reflection of myself in a very strange world,” says Allie.

“Black Eye” is propulsive and dramatic, in equal measure gothic and inviting, inspired by influences like The Human League and New Order – in typical Allie fashion, a total departure from her last project, 2020's introspective and sparse Cape God. “It's about continually getting punched and embracing it,” says Allie with a wink.

The “Black Eye” single artwork continues Allie X's emphasis on overseeing the creative holistically; with dramatically black-winged eyes and a sharply flayed white collar, Allie stands confidently – matching the message of the song – summoning a further onslaught of pain, ready to take it on. “Bring it on,” she says. “If it hurts, I must be doing something right.”

Over the past decade, Allie X has cemented herself in the pop pantheon as one of music's sharpest, most insightful, and trendsetting artists, producers, and songwriters, having written hits for luminaries like Troye Sivan, BTS, Betty Who, and many more.

With four critically acclaimed and incredibly beloved projects to her name – 2015's Collxtion I, 2017's CollXtion II, 2018's Super Sunset, and 2020's Cape God – Allie continues to demonstrate a bold, singular visual and sonic palate and command seemingly light years ahead of the competition.=

More to come soon….

Photo credit: Marcus Cooper



1
Frank Zappas Over-Nite Sensation LP Sets Super Deluxe Edition Release Photo
Frank Zappa's 'Over-Nite Sensation' LP Sets Super Deluxe Edition Release

Frank Zappa's iconic 1973 album 'Over-Nite Sensation' is being celebrated with a new 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition. The release includes a previously unreleased demo for the track 'I'm The Slime.' Listen now and dive into the fully chronicled history of this legendary album.

2
The Drums Bare It All On New Album Jonny Photo
The Drums Bare It All On New Album 'Jonny'

The Drums bare it all on their new album 'Jonny,' featuring the single 'Dying' with Rico Nasty. Throughout the album Jonny unpacks his childhood trauma, with this confrontation allowing him to ultimately reach a place of self-love and acceptance. Along with the album, The Drums have released a music video for “Dying” featuring Rico Nasty.

3
Trophy Wives Drop Debut Single Cowboy Mama Photo
Trophy Wives Drop Debut Single 'Cowboy Mama'

TROPHY WIVES debut single 'Cowboy Mama' takes listeners on a musical journey into the frontier. The genesis of Rock and Luca's Tropical-Western-Pop sound further evolved, thanks in part to the contributions of their friends and collaborators Dan Reynolds and Wayne Sermon from the multi-platinum selling and Grammy Award-winning band Imagine Dragons.

4
Rich Brian, Warren Hue & Zion T. Release World Stop Turning Photo
Rich Brian, Warren Hue & Zion T. Release 'World Stop Turning'

88rising releases the official audio and music video for “World Stop Turning,” a new single from its new media & artist collective, 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE. For its launch, the collective tapped artists Rich Brian, Warren Hue and Zion.T.

