Allie X Is Haunted By The 'Girl With No Face' On New Album

Following this week's surprise invitation into her “Weird World,” pop savant Allie X unveils her long-awaited fifth studio album, Girl With No Face. Filled with the rebellious spirit and experimental sonics of the early 80's, these songs feel both nostalgic and completely unfamiliar. The 11-song project is Allie's first self-produced album, and the transition to being the sole creative has resulted in something that sounds maniacally thrilling.

“Dear reader, this may be just another album release for you. Another press release in the inbox. For me, it is an almost impossible moment that was four years (or maybe a lifetime) in the making. This album was a choice to find out what happens when I lock myself in a room and try to make a record with no one else's help or influence. An uncommon plight in the pop realm. This was all at once a hedonistic pursuit (indulging my bottomless pit of love for the post-punk/new wave epoch in the UK) and the most immense creative challenge I've ever undertaken. I'm proud of myself just for getting to this finish line,” shares Allie as she takes a *deep breath*.

X continues, “I'd like to thank the Girl With No Face, a presence I unintentionally summoned who went on to unleash her fury, vengeance, and sick sense of humor for the extent of this process. Girl, now that this record is out, I'd like to request that you only possess me during the live show. At all other times, I'll be chasing the silence.”

Girl With No Face is an upbeat rollercoaster ride through the darkest parts of Allie's mindscape, transcribed in her signature sardonic wit. Along with “Weird World,” the record also features her previously released trilogy of tracks: “Girl With No Face,” “Black Eye,” and “Off With Her Tits,” with the latter gaining instant cult status within the queer community and garnering millions of streams in a matter of weeks since its release. Her vocal prowess is at its pinnacle – wailing, screaming, and at times whispering… but most of all, delightfully menacing.

As an added surprise, Allie has also announced a headline tour in support of the new album. The Girl With No Face tour kicks off on June 6 in Chicago at Thalia with stops in Toronto, Boston, New York City, San Francisco, and other major markets before concluding on June 22 in Los Angeles at Teragram Ballroom. Tour dates are listed below.

Over the past decade, Allie X has cemented herself in the pop pantheon as one of music's sharpest, most insightful, and trendsetting artists, producers, and songwriters, having written hits with luminaries like Troye Sivan, Mitski, BTS, and many more. Now with the release of Girl With No Face, Allie continues to demonstrate a bold, singular visual and sonic palate and a command seemingly light years ahead of the competition.

Still reading this press release instead of streaming the new record? As EUPHORIA claimed, “Girl With No Face… might be considered her magnum opus.” So whatcha waiting for?

Girl With No Face Tour Dates:

June 6 – Chicago, IL – Thalia

June 8 – Toronto, ON – Opera House

June 10 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair

June 12 – New York City, NY – Racket

June 18 – Portland, OR – Polaris

June 19 – Seattle, WA – Crocodile

June 21 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent

June 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Teregram Ballroom

(Photo credit: Marcus Cooper)