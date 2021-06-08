All Time Low Partners With Real Nice Winemakers on Summer Daze Rosé

Platinum-selling band All Time Low has partnered with Real Nice Winemakers to release their latest wine, "Summer Daze Rosé 2020". Sharing its name with "Summer Daze (Seasons, Pt. 2)" off the group's latest chart-topping album, Wake Up, Sunshine, the brand new rosé is available beginning today from All Time Low's Everything Is Wine webstore HERE. Take a behind the scenes look at the making of the new rosé HERE.

"We're breathing new life into our Summer Daze Rosé by partnering with Anthony at Real Nice Winemakers to elevate and expand what we originally set out to do when we ventured into the wine industry," shared All Time Low frontman Alex Gaskarth. "We've leveled up Summer Daze in every way, in terms of quality and delivering on a product that we are super proud of. Oregon is an exciting place to make wine and we were lucky enough to visit the winery and experience first hand the level of care and quality that goes into these bottles. Upgrading and fully realizing our rosé was the first bridge to cross and we're thrilled to be sharing that with everyone now."

"We had so much fun sharing our little corner of the Willamette Valley with Alex, Jack, Rian, and Zack," added Real Nice Winemakers' Anthony Van Nice. "We take a lot of pride in this scrappy wine region, our tight community of winegrowers and the transcendent cool-climate wines we produce here. We walked our old vine - dry farmed vineyard in the Dundee Hills and shared elements of running a sustainable farming operation. Later the guys huddled with our winemaking team to craft this unique and delicious blend for the Summer Daze Rosé. "

The 2020 Summer Daze Rosé is flowing with fresh aromatics of crisp watermelon, juicy peach, and sweet strawberry. The palate is lively and vibrant with notes of rose petal, green apple, candied strawberry, and tart cranberry. The finish is completely dry with bright and refreshing acidity. Summer Daze Rosé is a blend of Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris, Riesling, Pinot Blanc, Müller-Thurgau, and Gewürztraminer, harvested 100% in the Willamette Valley between September 27-October 5, 2020.

All Time Low continue to make waves in the beverage category, adding another dimension to their connection with audiences. Powered by Warner Music Artist Services, the band initially released a limited-edition Cabernet Sauvignon "Everything Is Wine". It sold out within an hour, leading to a waitlist of 4000-plus fans. Wine Spectator enthused, "We can get behind the sentiment." On Black Friday 2019, the band unveiled a holiday two-pack, including both the re-release of the sold out Cabernet Sauvignon and a new Sauvignon Blanc. Last summer, the band unveiled the first edition of their "Summer Daze Rosé", and spoke about breaking into the wine industry in an exclusive interview with Wine Enthusiast.

All Time Low currently hold two spots in the Top 10 at Alternative Radio, as their latest single "Once In A Lifetime" ascends, and their smash hit "Monsters" (feat. blackbear) holds strong. "Monsters" (feat. blackbear), appears on the band's latest studio album Wake Up, Sunshine and marked the band's first #1 at radio, claiming the top spot of the Alternative Airplay Chart for an unprecedented 18 weeks. In December, All Time Low welcomed global superstar Demi Lovato to join them on a new version of the track. "Monsters" (feat. Demi Lovato and blackbear) marked the band's highest positions on the Billboard Hot 100 and Top 40 Radio Chart to date. All Time Low have recently delivered unforgettable performances on Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Ellen Degeneres Show, and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

All Time Low will headline Sad Summer Fest 2021, which kicks off in August and visits U.S. cities throughout the Summer. The band will also embark on a run of Summer U.S. headline shows and a Fall North American headline tour. A complete list of upcoming live dates and festival appearances can be found HERE.