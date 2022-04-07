Alison Wonderland Unveils New Single 'Forever'

Today, Alison Wonderland shared "Forever," the opening track from her forthcoming album, Loner. On the new song, Wonderland's raw, glistening vocals capture the first steps in a life-changing quest that takes her from darkness to light, from chaos to an immutable sense of purpose over the course of the album's 12 tracks.

Listen to "Forever," which she first previewed during her sold-out, multi-night 2021 run at Red Rocks in Colorado below. In the surreal video for "Forever," Alison's "Class of 2022" yearbook photo comes alive. At first, she shyly smiles for the photographer but soon she is swept into an epic psychedelic light show.

In this feature, Forbes observes, "Wonderland is an artist in the best sense of the word. Brave, compelling and totally outspoken, and equally thoughtful and gracious." In the Q&A, she reveals how a conversation she had with friend while sitting in a drive-through line proved to be pivotal - providing not only a refrain for "Forever" but setting the stage for the entire album. Loner will be released by Astralwerks on May 6.

Loner is available for pre-order HERE. Fans who pre-order the digital album will instantly receive "Forever" plus "New Day," "Fear of Dying," "f U LOVE U" and Alison's 2020 hit "Bad Things," which has amassed over 18.6 million combined global streams. Loner is also available for pre-order in CD and LP formats - with a choice of purple, orange and ultra-clear vinyl.

"Forever" follows "New Day," which juxtaposes an acoustic guitar redolent of the wild west with ambient elements. "['New Day'] puts resiliency and self-love at the forefront of her personal narrative; a necessary, integral part of a new chapter...Wonderland delivers sublime electronic finesse," said EUPHORIA. Magazine.

Billboard praised the "head-banging brilliance" of "f U Love U," while Run The Trap observed, "Alison keeps the tension and suspense with a hook that will play in your head all day." In a review of "Fear of Dying," American Songwriter said, "The unsteadying song and visual has depth and a precarious sense of security. And when the drop hits. Boom!"

One of electronic music's most acclaimed artists, Alison has clocked upwards of 800 million combined global streams across all her songs. She captured the No.1 spot on the Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart with her 2015 debut album, Run, and her sophomore album, 2018's Awake. She's headlined sold-out arenas around the globe and headlined stages at the world's biggest festivals, even earning the honor of being the "Highest Female DJ Billing Ever at Coachella." She was named Billboard Dance's "Breakout Artist of 2018" and was the cover star of the magazine's 2019 Dance Issue.

Then - as the world turned upside down when a global pandemic wiped out "normal life" as everyone knew it - Alison found herself suddenly very still, and very alone. Longtime fans will know that Wonderland has always faced her own experiences of loss, hurt, and unbridled passion head on through her music, but with Loner, there exists an undeniable new draw in her explorations of hope and perseverance.

Alison Wonderland explains, "This time, something shifted in me, and I decided that I didn't want to be the victim anymore. Instead, whatever I wrote from here would empower me, and help me find strength in this loneliness. For me, Loner feels like a rebirth."

Watch the new music video here: